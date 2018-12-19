Constance Nunes Shares Sexy New Photo On Instagram

Constance Nunes recently posted a stunning new photo of herself to social media, and used the opportunity to open up about attraction.

On Tuesday, Dec. 18, Constance Nunes shared a close-up photo of herself to her Instagram account. In the picture, only Nunes’ face can be seen as she poses seductively for the camera.

The Car Masters: Rust to Riches star is seen looking off to the side as she dons a full face of makeup, which includes tan skin and a bronzed glow, a smokey eye, and dark brows and eyelashes. She also wears a light pink lip color as her long, dark hair is seen matted to her face.

In the caption of the photo, Nunes reveals that she believes opposites attract and that it is logical and physical, but it means “more than that.”

Constance also tags her makeup artist, Jen Tioseco, as well as the photographer who snapped the sexy photo, Ben Tsui, in the picture.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Nunes recently shared a sexy video of herself to her Instagram story, where she was rocking a tight T-shirt with the words “Dive bars and muscle cars” on it, as she danced around to the song “Freedom,” by George Michael.

As many fans know, Constance Nunes’ shirt was a perfect choice for her. The model is much more than just a pretty face. She is also a skilled engine mechanic who works at Gotham Garage, where she helps to restore old cars and sell them for top dollar, which fans can witness first hand on her Netflix series.

Constance may post a ton of racy photos to her social media account, but she posts about her love for cars and other vehicles as well. The TV personality has a love for muscle cars, and recently restored her own Mustang, which she affectionately calls “Baby Stang.”

Over the summer, Nunes sat down for an interview with Maxim, where she opened up about where her ideal date would look like, and some fans may be surprised by her thoughts on the subject.

“My perfect date would be going to see a drag race or monster truck rally. I like that kind of stuff. Something loud and fun and then follow it up with In-N-Out and beer in the bed of a truck just hanging out,” she stated.

Fans can see more of Constance Nunes on Car Masters: Rust to Riches, which currently streams on Netflix.