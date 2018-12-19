Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Curvy Backside In Sexy New Photo

Emily Ratajkowski is one of the most followed models on social media, and her posts never seem to disappoint.

On Tuesday, Dec. 18, Emily Ratajkowski took to her Instagram account to shows off her brand new Adidas shoes, as she has a paid partnership with the brand. In the photo, the model/actress is seen showing some skin while flaunting her new kicks.

In the sexy snapshot, Emily is seen wearing a pair of form fitting, black spandex shorts, and a long-sleeved, brown crop top sweater. Ratajkowski squats down and pushes one foot forward in order to show off her new shoes.

In the process, Emily’s long and lean legs are on full display, as well as her flat tummy and toned abs. The model’s long, brown hair is parted down the middle and worn straight as it hangs down her back and shoulder. She also sports a full face of makeup, including a bronzed glow on her face and nude lips.

As many fans know, Ratajkowski is often seen flaunting her famous curves on social media, and has perfected the art of the skimpy bikini photo. Earlier this year, Emily was seen wearing an extremely skimpy bikini, which she later displayed in an array of colors in the days that followed. The bathing suit look made headlines, which she was reportedly baffled by.

“I don’t even think of it as, like, a skimpy bathing suit. I’m just like, ‘I want the best tan!'” Ratajkowski explained during an appearance at the GQ Australia Men Of The Year Awards last month.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Emily Ratajkowski was recently awarded the International Woman of the Year award during the GQ awards ceremony, and she had a lot to say about taking home the honor.

“I think Woman of the Year is a pretty crazy title. But what I think about what’s important in 2018 for both men and women, it’s about defying stereotypes. It’s about being multifaceted. It’s about wearing a string bikini on the beach, and at a protest. I don’t think that any of us have to limit ourselves into a box, or the perception that anyone tries to force on you. Hopefully, men and women across Australia will take that to heart,” the Gone Girl actress stated at the ceremony.

Fans can keep up with all of Emily Ratajkowski’s latest projects, bikini photos, fashion, and more by following her on Instagram.