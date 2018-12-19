Ryan Reynolds Sends Gift To ‘Deadpool’ Fan Who Stole ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Website Domain

Shortly after the Avengers: Endgame trailer dropped, a fan of the Deadpool movies went and sniped Marvel to the website domain. Instead of taking people to the website for the upcoming Avengers film, due for release in April, the website instead redirects to Fox Movies, with an ad for the PG 13 film Once Upon A Deadpool. Don’t believe me? Try it for yourself: AvengersEndgame.com.

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool himself, has now thanked the sneaky fan by sending him a gift of gratitude, per Unilad.

The fan in question, known only by his Twitter handle of Guy Inchair, was sent an aluminum attache case from the Deadpool actor. It was no ordinary case either. Reynolds chose a particularly special gift for his fan, opting for an “Aviation Attache” case, an extremely limited edition product worth $850 and designed in collaboration by the headphone company Master & Dynamic and Aviation Gin.

There is a description of the case on the Aviation Gin website, which reads as follows.

“A one-of-a-kind limited edition gift that exudes American design and luxury. This unique case from Zero Halliburton, a revered aluminum luggage brand, includes a pair of black Master & Dynamic MW60 wireless headphones that were inspired by World War 11 aviator headphones, along with an Aviation Gin & Tonic carry-on cocktail kit (with miniature bar spoon, jigger, cloth napkin, artisanal tonic syrup, and 50 ml bottle of Aviation Gin).”

Holy crap! There's stuff inside too! (These have got to be worth two tickets, right?) They're from Canada! Or a Canadian at the very least!! pic.twitter.com/3l1RXGMmF1 — Guy Inchair (@AGuyInChair) December 14, 2018

Reynolds’ fan took to Twitter to share photos of the incredible gift from the actor, showing both the outside and the contents inside the case. But it was the caption that really got the giggles from Twitter users.

He has also told Disney that he will only relinquish the rights to the domains he bought — both www.avengersendgame.com and www.avengersendgamemovie.com — if he gets an invitation to the Los Angeles premiere of the film in April. So far, Disney hasn’t agreed to this bribery, but there’s still plenty of time until the film is released.

Reynolds also tweeted at his fan, writing “this isn’t to say I’m proud of what you did. Just that I happen to love you.”

Despite putting Disney out, it’s an unexpectedly kind gesture from Reynolds’ fan to have redirected the domains to an ad for Once Upon A Deadpool, given that a portion of the profits from the film are being donated to F**k Cancer, a charity Reynolds set up after playing the cancer-riddled Wade Wilson in the movie. For the purposes of the PG 13 theme of Once Upon A Deadpool, the charity has been renamed — however briefly — Fudge Cancer.