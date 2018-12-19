Netflix’s ‘Dark Crystal’: Mark Hamill And ‘Game Of Thrones’ Actors Join The Cast Lineup As New Images Emerge

'The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance' will tell the story of the time before the classic 1982 movie.

Fans who have been anxiously awaiting news on Netflix’s version of the Dark Crystal can rest assured now that new images and casting news have finally arrived.

The latest Dark Crystal offering has been a long time coming. Since the Jim Henson classic was released in 1982, it became a firm favorite with children. Then, as those children grew, so did their obsession with the movie. As Empire points out, a tentatively titled sequel, The Power of the Dark Crystal, was announced a while ago. At the time, the plan was to “blend old-school puppetry and animatronics with animated CGI backgrounds.”

Now, new images have been released by Netflix that show that the puppetry is still of utmost importance for the new Dark Crystal addition. While the character images have a more modern feel to them, they still manage to remain true to the original while using cutting-edge visual effects.

Netflix’s new addition will be called The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance and is actually a prequel to the 1982 movie. It delves into the story of three young Gelfing as they raise a rebellion against the cruel Emperor after discovering a “horrifying secret.” Fans of the original movie will likely realize what the outcome is but it will add extra insight into what happened prior to the events in the movie.

In addition to releasing new images of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, Netflix has also released the cast list.

According to the official press release from Netflix, the full list of the voices for the Dark Crystal Gelfling characters are as follows.

Rian – Taron Egerton (Kingsman)

Brea – Anya Taylor Joy (The Witch)

Deet – Nathalie Emmanuel (Game of Thrones)

Caitriona Balfe (Outlander)

Helena Bonham-Carter (The King’s Speech)

Harris Dickinson (forthcoming Maleficent 2)

Natalie Dormer (Game of Thrones)

Eddie Izzard (Ocean’s Thirteen)

Theo James (The Divergent Series)

Toby Jones (Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy)

Shazad Latif (Star Trek: Discovery)

Gugu Mbatha-Raw (The Cloverfield Paradox)

Mark Strong (Kingsman)

Alicia Vikander (Tomb Raider)

The skeksis and Mystics will be voiced by the following actors.

Harvey Fierstein (Torch Song)

Mark Hamill (Knightfall, Star Wars)

Ralph Ineson (Game of Thrones)

Jason Isaacs (The OA)

Keegan-Michael Key (Key and Peele)

Olafur Darri Olafsson (True Detective)

Simon Pegg (Mission Impossible)

Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine Nine)

Finally, Aughra will be voiced by Donna Kimball (The Happytime Murders).

Cindy Holland, the vice president of Netflix’s original series, released the following statement on The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.

“To match the stunning visual world of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, we knew we had to entice some incredible voice talent to add dimension to the exquisite artistry of the puppeteers who bring the characters to life. I am proud to say that this may be one of the finest casts assembled from the world’s favorite TV shows and movies, and I am now even more excited for fans to come back to Thra with us, and for new viewers to discover this world for the very first time.”

You can view the new images from The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance below.

As yet, no release date has been announced by Netflix’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. However, Netflix subscribers can already add the upcoming prequel to their list.