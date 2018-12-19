Korn Joins Blink 182 For New Album Due Fall 2019

While both bands were extremely popular in the 1990s, the musical styles of the bands Korn and Blink 182 are astronomically different. While Korn brings a down-tuned, woebegone, tortured, and intense brand of heavy metal to the world of popular music, Blink 182 is known for being a more upbeat pop-punk band with a flair for including humor in most of their songs.

So while it was predicted by approximately no one that members of Blink 182 would join Korn for an entire album, that’s apparently exactly what is happening. According to a recent report by Metal Injection, Korn is teaming up with Travis Barker, drummer for the band Blink 182, for their upcoming album, which is currently in production.

Korn guitarist Brian “Head” Welch also recently revealed that the band was recording with Goldfinger guitarist John Feldman. Head spoke positively of the recording experience, which he said was going well in Nashville, Tennessee, and Los Angeles, California.

“We’re doing it all over. We’ve been to Nashville a few times, we’ve done a lot in L.A. We actually wrote with John Feldmann, too, for the demos. Travis Barker laid the temporary drums for some, and that was cool. We’ve known John Feldmann since ’87 — he was in Electric Love Hogs. So we’re writing with different people. We grabbed [producer] Nick Raskulinecz, and he’s very hands on and such a fan of music. It’s not a job or a gig to him.”

Welch also elaborated on the prospect of a release date, stating that the album should see the light of day before the end of 2019.

“Should be out by next fall. We have to get it out, because we want to get back to the fans next year and do our thing.”

Showtime recently aired a documentary about Korn and Brian “Head” Welch entitled Loud Krazy Love. The recent documentary detailed the past substance abuse troubles of Welch and revealed his tumultuous relationship with his daughter.

Welch left Kor in 2005 after the release of their album Take A Look in the Mirror. Upon departing, Brian Welch became a born-again Christian and still travels around the country warning youth about the dangers of drug use and addiction. Despite Welch’s turn to a life of Christian servitude, he did ultimately rejoin Korn on stage at the 2012 Carolina Rebellion before a crowd of 30,000. After the well-received reunion at Carolina Rebellion, Welch came back as a permanent member of Korn and has since recorded two new albums.