WWE News: Big Change Made To ‘Raw’ Lineup Image

WWE has changed the lead Superstar for its 'Raw' promotional image and added someone new.

The WWE has updated the image used on WWE.com for Monday Night Raw with a couple notable changes that could indicate who the company thinks of as its top performers.

The change to the image was first noticed by Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet on Twitter.

The image used to feature, from left to right, Ronda Rousey, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Braun Strowman, and Alexa Bliss. Roman Reigns was the frontmost Superstar in the photo, which makes sense since he was the most pushed wrestler in the company.

Along with some of the other shakeups in the WWE, the image has received a bit of a tweak. From left to right, the image now shows Ronda Rousey, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar, Braun Strowman, and Alexa Bliss. Seth Rollins now sits in the frontmost position, and McIntyre is now where Rollins used to be. The rest of the performers remain in their original positions.

At first glance, it doesn’t seem like such a big deal, but there’s a couple of interesting things to take away from the change.

First is the fact that Seth Rollins, who currently holds no championships in the WWE, was put in the front. When WWE adjusted the image, it could have easily put Brock Lesnar up front, as he’s the current Universal Champion. The fact that the company went with Seth Rollins shows who they likely consider the top performer for the long haul.

Additionally, the placement of Seth Rollins could also indicate that the rumored match between him and Brock Lesnar is going to happen and that Seth Rollins is going to win the title.

Seth Rollins has replaced Roman Reigns as the lead wrestler in the image for Raw on https://t.co/o6i6076V5H. Drew McIntyre has been placed where Rollins once was. pic.twitter.com/GZ9AIC943P — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) December 18, 2018

Also interesting is the fact that Lesnar is featured on the image at all. The rumor has been that he’ll be leaving WWE soon to fight Daniel Cormier in the UFC, but the fact that the WWE kept him on the promotional material could be a sign that he’s sticking around for a while.

Of course, it could just be that his presence draws attention to Raw (even if he rarely appears on the show) and the WWE will remove him when he leaves.

The old image for comparison: pic.twitter.com/KKE6pNMtTS — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) December 18, 2018

Of course, the most obvious difference is the addition of Drew McIntyre, who wasn’t featured at all. It seemed clear for some time that the WWE considered him to be a top performer, but a series of losses left fans to question whether he was really being groomed as a future world champion. His inclusion as one of the six featured Superstars on the Raw image makes it clear that he is.