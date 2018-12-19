Ferrari To Host Exhibition In Honor Of Michael Schumacher’s 50th Birthday

Michael Schumacher, former Formula 1 racer and still to this day the man who holds the record for the most titles in the competition, turns 50 on January 3. Unfortunately, given the athlete’s condition, his family likely won’t be celebrating with the lavish party one might expect from a man of his standing.

Almost exactly five years ago, the man who used to fly around corners on a race track at breakneck speeds suffered a terrible fall while on a skiing trip with his family. Despite the fact that he was wearing a helmet at the time, he suffered a massive head injury, and the accident left him comatose for a long time before he was transferred from hospital to his family home in Switzerland, where he continues to be treated. He has not been seen in public since, and details of his recovery have been kept completely private at the request of his wife, Corinna.

While Schumacher may have been forgotten by many after the news of his recovery slowed from a trickle to absolutely nothing, Ferrari, the team for whom he powered to five world championships, has not forgotten the incredible work he did as part of the team. As reported by ESPN, the Italian automobile company will host an exhibition in honor of his 50th birthday in January 2019.

Ferrari is planning to host the exhibition at its museum in Maranello. As stated on Ferrari’s website, the “Michael 50” exhibition will “look back over the memorable seasons that the seven-time world champion gifted to all Ferrari, and that created a legend now bigger than ever in the hearts of all fans.” The exhibition will open on January 3, Schumacher’s actual birthday.

Schumacher is fondly remembered by the team as the most successful Formula 1 driver of all time, with five titles in the Ferrari red between 2000 and 2004, after winning his first two for Benetton Ford in 1994 and 1995.

Schumacher’s own social media details his enormous success in a race car.

“Michael has a special place in the history of Ferrari which is marked by its many Formula One records. Between 1996 and 2006, he won five driver titles in a row (2000 to 2004) and made a significant contribution to the success of the Scuderia with six manufacturer titles in these years. The rooms of the museum are decorated with images from the unforgettable years that the seven-time world champion gave to all at Ferrari, and have created a legend that is greater than ever in the hearts of all fans.”

Just this week rumors started doing the rounds that Schumacher is no longer bedridden, but this has not been confirmed officially by anyone who would know his condition personally.