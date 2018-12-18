Kourtney Kardashian Is In A ‘Much Better Space’ With Ex Scott Disick And His Current Girlfriend Sofia Richie

Kourtney Kardashian is playing nice with her ex-boyfriend and father of her children, Scott Disick, and Disick’s current girlfriend, 20-year-old Sofia Richie, Us Weekly is reporting. Kardashian and Disick have three children together: Mason, age 9; Penelope, age 6; and Reign, age 4. The two are attempting to co-parent, which has reportedly caused tension with Richie. Kardashian posted a family photo on Instagram, where the caption read that she was “beyond grateful” to “[wake] up … in bed with my children, in the same house as … the father of my kids.”

A source later revealed that Richie was actually “uncomfortable” with Kardashian’s post, despite her saying she was confident in her relationship with Disick only two months earlier. It appears one of the women reached out an olive branch, however, and Kardashian, Disick, and Richie were all spotted together having dinner at Craig’s in West Hollywood after attending an art gallery opening together in November.

“Scott and Sofia arrived at the gallery first and were touring the exhibit when Kourtney arrived,” a source said. “Sofia and Kourtney started talking to one another. They seemed very civil and seemed to be getting along.”

Kardashian and Disick split three years ago after dating on and off for nine years. Disick began dating Richie in September 2017. While Keeping Up With the Kardashians once aired a fight between Kardashian and Disick over Richie, that seems to be all in the past now. Kardashian was upset that Disick had introduced their children to Richie without consulting her. It appears Kardashian is finally accepting the relationship now, controversial age-difference and all.

“At this point, Kourtney is so over any drama between Scott and Sofia and her,” said a source. “Scott and Sofia are obviously not breaking up any time soon and are very much in love and Kourtney has accepted that. She just wants to bury the hatchet and move on with her life. It’s best for her, their family and Sofia, too. All the drama is water under the bridge and they are all collectively in a much better space.”

According to People, Richie is aware that Disick will always have a bond with his ex-girlfriend due to their children, but is willing to work through the drama because of her love for Disick.

“There has been and will continue to be things with Scott’s family life that bother Sofia, but she is trying to just deal without causing drama,” says a source. “She loves Scott and wants to be with him. She knows she will always be kind of the outsider, but she loves being around Scott and his kids.”