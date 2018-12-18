Snoop Dogg Doesn’t Mince His Words As He Tells Kanye West What To Do With His Problems

Last week, Kanye West seemed to go into overdrive on social media, reigniting feuds with other celebrities and sharing all his problems on Twitter. But one person who has made it very clear he does not care about West’s many issues is Snoop Dogg.

On December 15, West tweeted over 30 times in total, and one of the tweets even mentioned Snoop Dogg, calling him West’s “elder and inspiration.” The rapper quickly hit back with an Instagram video, according to Unilad, telling West that “no one gives a f**k about his problems.”

In the video, Snoop Dogg is driving his car, smoking, and decides to offer up a “P.S.A.” (public service announcement) over the social media site to share his frustrations over West’s issues.

“Is y’all getting tired of Kanye West and these tweets? ‘Cause I am. I see why you and Donald Trump hangout. N***a, y’all tweet like a motherf**ker. I think that n***a need Dr. Phil or Maury … You know what? That n***a need Jerry Springer. Get your a** off your phone and go holla at [Drake] in real life. Stop telling the whole f**king world what you’re going through. We don’t give a f**k!”

He continued, pointing out that people have better things to do than listen to his incessant ranting, and suggested someone confiscate his phone to force him to deal with his problems in real life.

Warning: Video contains strong language that some readers may find offensive.

As the video clip starts, he can be seen dancing to Drake’s song “From Time,” which seems to be a clear indication that if he has to pick a side in the feud going on, he’s not going to come down on West’s side.

Over the weekend, West seemed to mention every single person he looked up to over Twitter, in between calling out Ariana Grande and laying into his old nemesis Drake. West’s tweet about Grande was in reaction to her asking the “grown men arguing online” to please “behave for just like a few hours,” in a not-so-subtle dig at West.

“I know Ariana said this to be cool and didn’t mean no harm but I don’t like even slightest level of slight commentary from someone I know loves and respects me,” West wrote in response.

Many of West’s tweets seemed to center on mental health issues, saying that “god chose me to publicly go through this journey and it is beautiful,” adding that he’s been “written off by society” for being “crazy.”