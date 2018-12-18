Julianne Hough Goes Full Mermaid In Gorgeous Underwater Bikini Snap During Amazing Sail Through Indonesia

Actress and dancer Julianne Hough has been off traveling the world on an amazing vacation and she has shared a lot of beautiful photos and fun updates via her Instagram page during the course of her travels. On Tuesday, she shared something new and this particular snap is not to be missed.

As Julianne Hough traveled with husband Brooks Laich and bestie Nina Dobrev, she kept her Instagram followers updated with videos, pictures, and lengthy captions about all of their adventures. Julianne and her crew spent time sailing in Indonesia with the Bucket List Family and a handful of other amazing individuals, and in one photo, Hough noted that she was very much in her element with the beautiful souls she was with throughout the trip.

On Tuesday, Brooks posted some updates to his Instagram Stories, noting that he was back in Los Angeles and was tackling an early morning workout, so it seems that Laich and Hough have returned to regular life. However, Julianne just shared another stunning photograph involving magical moments from her time in the water around Indonesia and her fans are going crazy over it.

The stunning picture shows Hough in a bikini top and a mermaid tail under the water. In fact, over on the Bucket List Family Instagram page, they shared a video showing Julianne and Nina swimming in the mermaid tails. The ladies were surrounded by small fish and plenty of ocean plant life as they swam, twisted, and turned in the blue water.

Hough looked artistic, as she almost always does, as she gracefully swam through the water with her mermaid tail on the lower half of her body. Julianne’s short blonde hair was flowing in the water and her sculpted dancer’s body was showcased in the bikini top and tail. Hough wrote in the caption that “Mermaids are real” and she noted that the picture represents when you are a magical, mystical mermaid.

Julianne has a following of 4.4 million people on Instagram and they have thoroughly enjoyed following her along on this journey. When it comes to this mermaid post, 117,000 of Hough’s fans liked the post in the first three hours it was up on her page. Nearly 700 people commented and they thought that it was an amazing shot.

Brooks Laich and Julianne Hough have taken some stunning trips together, including a surprise birthday trip he put together for her a few months ago to Peru. However, it certainly seems that this sailing trip with the Bucket List Family in Indonesia was a once-in-a-lifetime experience that neither of them will ever forget.