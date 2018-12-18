Britney Spears Sports Tiny Black Swimsuit In Latest Instagram Video Promoting Her New Perfume

Britney Spears is going to great lengths to sell her most recent fragrance, My Prerogative.

In a new video teaser posted to her Instagram account, Spears looks absolutely stunning as she aims to promote her newest perfume. The video starts off with the singer sporting a tiny black swimsuit that mimics a corset as she does a few sets of curls using dumbbells.

The video then goes to a clip of a shirtless man, who may or may not be Spear’s boyfriend Sam Asghari, rubbing his abs before showing a few more clips of Spears working out and then alternating between the two. The short clip ends with Spears spraying herself with a bottle of her perfume.

And to go along with the workout theme, the mother of two wears her long, blonde locks in a high ponytail along with a pair of sunglasses in a few snippets from the video. So far, the video has earned Spears a lot of attention with over 800,000 views in addition to 4,200 comments in just a few short hours.

Some fans commented on the video to let Spears know that they would definitely be purchasing the perfume while countless others couldn’t help but comment on how amazing Spears looks in the video.

“I need this! Love you my queen.”

“ALL THAT SLAYAGE!!!!! OMG,” another fan wrote.

“Britney Spears working out in lingerie is the direction I want my life to go in,” one more joked.

According to Allure, Spears has been working in the fragrance industry for a very long time. Her first perfume launched all the way back in 2004 and was named Curious. Since then, Spears has put out over 24 other fragrances and they have all been popular simply because they smell good.

In the interview with Allure, Spears also described her latest fragrance, which she says is one that both men and women are able to use.

“Prerogative is a fragrance for all of my fans, women and men. I wanted to create a fragrance that says ‘be whoever you want to be — no labels, no judgment.’ None of us are defined by one thing. The scent is fruity, earthy and woody with unique notes like Red Goji Berry and Saffron Cream that make it extra special.”

Additionally, Spears dished that she loves the fragrance industry and before she makes each scent, she always has an idea in her head of what she wants it to smell like.

“The perfumers will send over a version and we go back and forth until it’s perfect,” she shared.

My Prerogative is currently on sale at multiple retailers throughout the U.S.