Cardi B Reveals The One Thing She Misses About Offset During Instagram Live

Cardi B has taken to Instagram to talk to her fans about the one thing she misses the most about her estranged husband Offset – and it’s probably what you’re thinking.

During a very NSFW Instagram Live, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper choked on her coffee, which she blamed on “not sucking d*** in such a long time.” She went on to say that she misses “the D” and was going to “relapse and call” her ex because of it. According to Hollywood Life, Cardi then goes on to describe Offset’s penis in great detail as she drinks her coffee and ponders about how much she “misses it” and “wants it.”

“I miss it. A lot. I want it. In my throat. Inside of me. Demolishing me. Destroying me,” she said in between sips.

When she finishes her coffee and thinks her phone is about to run out of battery, Cardi finally wakes up to reality and ends the over-sharing. And while the Bronx native seemed pretty decided on not taking her baby father back at first, and even expressed the desire to get a divorce when she announced their separation, it seems like she may be open to forgiving him now.

“At first, Cardi was so angry she couldn’t stand to even hear Offset’s name, and she was adamant that she wanted to divorce him and not have anything to do with him ever again,” a source told HL.

“But now, they’ve started talking again and she’s started coming around to the idea of them getting back together,” the source added.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Offset crashed Cardi’s concert at the Rolling Loud festival in Los Angeles to publicly apologize for having been a shady husband. The 27-year-old Migos rapper appeared on stage while Cardi performed on Saturday night and brought with him a “take me back” banner made out of white and red roses. He then delivered a heartfelt apology, but Cardi looked less than impressed. The whole thing was over in a matter of seconds after they exchanged a few words and Offset took off with his head down while the “Money” hitmaker carried on with her show.

“All of my wrongs have been made public, I figure It’s only right that my apologies are made public too. A n—a was just trying…..thank god I ain’t got no balloons sheeesh,” he wrote on Twitter afterward. The two have been married for over a year and share a 5-month-old baby girl, Kulture.