Harry Hamlin Reveals Secrets To 21-Year Marriage To Lisa Rinna: ‘We Put A Lot Of Time In Therapy ‘

21 years of marriage in Hollywood is definitely an amazing accomplishment, just ask Harry Hamlin.

As fans of the actor know, he has been married to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna for what seems like a lifetime.The actor recently sat down with Lapalme Magazine where he talked about his long relationship with his wife and what it takes to make it work.

In the tell-all interview, Hamlin called their marriage a “miracle” before saying that the couple is still firing on all cylinders after having been together for a total of 26 or 27 years.

“It simply comes down to — we really like each other and we’re complete opposites. We never get tired of each other’s stories. Lisa is a master of social media and pop culture. My real interests are the political and scientific.”

“We put a lot of time in therapy and talking and reading books and trying to figure out how to create a foundation for a family,” he shared.

During the extensive interview, the actor also talked about his wife and her role on the hit show Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Since Rinna refers to him by his first and last name on the show, he says that people will come up to him on the streets and say “Hi, Harry Hamlin,” and he knows it’s because they heard it from his wife on the show.

The actor also touched on the accusations that he was unfaithful in his marriage during the 2015 season of the show. Kim Richards accused Hamlin of doing something outside of his marriage and as viewers know, Lisa went absolutely nuts on her. Harry shares that he is incredibly proud of his wife for sticking up for him and he said that he wonders what he would do if he was faced with the same situation.

Most recent, the Hollywood power couple had fun on Halloween at multiple parties. Photos posted to Rinna’s Instagram account show the pair dressed as Andy Warhol and Edie Sedgwick during one shindig. Both parties sported nearly matching blonde wigs while Rinna wore a little black dress and Hamlin rocked an all-black ensemble with a camera around his neck.

And as the Inquisitr also shared, Rinna paid homage to Bravo co-star Erika Girardi by dressing up as her alter ego, Erika Jayne, at a different Halloween party. The reality star sported a light blonde wig with pigtails and curls along with bright baby blue contact lenses. She completed her look by wearing an oversized t-shirt and a pair of white over-the-knee boots.

A couple who has fun together stays together.