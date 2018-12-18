‘American Dad’: TBS Sets 2019 Return Date For Seth MacFarlane’s Animated Comedy

Langley Falls, Virginia’s Stan Smith and his crazy family are returning for more zany hijinks when TBS debuts new episodes of the current season of American Dad early next year — and, if the new trailer is any indication, it is going to be another batch of hilarious shows.

The popular animated series, co-created by Family Guy’s Seth MacFarlane in 2005, spent its first 11 seasons on Fox before joining the cable television station’s lineup of original programming in 2014. At TBS, American Dad has been very successful. The first half of Season 15 — which included 13 episodes that aired between December of 2017 and May of 2018 — reached 12 million viewers across linear, Video on Demand, and TBD digital platforms, according to a network press release published on the Futon Critic website.

The remaining nine episodes of the Emmy award-nominated cartoon’s 15th season will begin airing on Monday, February 11, at 10 p.m. All of the series’ longtime voice actors are back, including MacFarlane as both Republican CIA agent/family patriarch Stan Smith and Roger, a sarcastic alien with multiple personalities; Wendy Schaal as Stan’s dimwitted wife Francine; Rachel MacFarlane as the couple’s activist daughter Hayley; Scott Grimes as their geeky son Steve; and Dee Bradley Baker as German human-turned-goldfish Klaus.

In the brand-new trailer for the upcoming American Dad episodes, uploaded to YouTube on December 17, Stan, Francine, and Roger (as one of his female characters) all have tan and pumped-up bodybuilder physiques. However, Francine is lying in a hospital bed, hooked up to machines.

The doctor tells Stan and Roger that “extreme exertion” in a competition “caused her to have an aneurysm” and she is now in a coma.

Stan can’t stop posing as if he is in a bodybuilding contest at that very moment as he receives the terrible news, and Roger takes out his frustration by punching a hole in the wall and bending a metal piece of medical equipment. They soon admit to the doc that they are on a lot of drugs. Watch the funny clip below.

Fans of American Dad have many more new episodes of the series to look forward to. In January, Variety reported that TBS renewed the program for two additional seasons.

“Animation has played a huge role in making us the No. 1 comedy network,” Brett Weitz, the executive vice president of programming for TBS, said at the time.

And, according to Comicbook, American Dad producers Jordan Blum and Parker Deay revealed at New York Comic Con in October that after the current season ends, the show will “roll right into” the next 22-episode season.

American Dad returns to TBS on Monday, February 11, at 10 p.m.