Penny Marshall’s Cause Of Death Revealed – ‘Laverne’ Dealt With Numerous Illnesses

The famous actress and director had to deal with a number of health issues in the final years of her life.

Penny Marshall was known around the world for so many different roles and her amazing work as a director behind the camera, but others simply knew her as just “Laverne.” The world lost a great talent and woman on Tuesday, December 18, 2018, as Marshall passed away at the age of 75. No tests or reports needed to be done over the coming weeks as it was immediately known that she passed away due to complications from diabetes.

TMZ reported that Marshall died at her Hollywood Hills home on Monday night, but word didn’t quite get out until Tuesday afternoon. Marshall’s publicist Michelle Bega did indeed confirm the cause of death for Marshall on Tuesday.

Marshall is the younger sister of late writer/director/producer Garry Marshall and she was the first wife of actor/director Rob Reiner.

She may have best been known for playing the role of Laverne DeFazio on Laverne & Shirley which was a spin-off of Happy Days. Laverne & Shirley was on the air for eight seasons fro 1976 to 1983 and really put Marshall on the celebrity map.

From there, she would go on to direct numerous feature films including A League of Their Own, Big, and Jumping Jack Flash among many others. While her life was in the spotlight for many years, not everyone realized all the health issues she dealt with later in life.

Actress Penny Marshall, who found fame in TV's "Laverne & Shirley" before going on to direct such beloved films as "Big" and "A League of Their Own," has died. She was 75. https://t.co/z6iGkd5KNV pic.twitter.com/cv4U6MOMk2 — CNN (@CNN) December 18, 2018

Penny Marshall’s death is due to complications from diabetes, but she also battled cancer within the last decade.

Back in 2009, Marshall revealed that she had been diagnosed with lung cancer which ended up metastasizing and spreading to her brain. So, Marshall ended up having to deal with both lung and brain cancer which ended up going into remission two years later.

In an interview with Fox News from back in 2012, Marshall discussed her health and the rumors going around about her.

“Well, I had lung cancer and that mesta, whatever that word is (metastasized) on my brain. I felt no pain or anything by the way. The rags said I had liver cancer, I don’t drink! They made up s**t, I’m sorry about my language but I get pissed at these things. But I’m fine now.”

As time has gone on, other celebrities have dealt with health problems or simply become older and ended up passing away. In 2016, Penny lost her brother Garry at the age of 81 while close friend Carrie Fisher died of a heart attack at 60. Radar Online reported that Penny Marshall was so upset and falling into a depression per an anonymous source.

“These two deaths have flattened Penny like a one-two punch.”

Penny Marshall’s life is one that was full of excitement and fun and sadness and grief just like those of everyone else, but hers was shared with the world. On Tuesday, this planet lost a great woman who had beaten two forms of cancer and the loss of many family members and friends, but some things are just too much. When it all came down to it, diabetes is the cause of death which took Laverne from everyone.