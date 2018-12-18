Iskra Lawrence Flaunts Ample Curves In Hot Pink Bikini While Taking Selfies For Instagram

Iskra Lawrence was looking hot in a skimpy, bright pink bikini that showed off her beautiful curves. In fact, the 28-year-old beauty decided to take some photos which she shared on her Instagram account, much to the delight of her millions of followers.

The bubbly blonde donned a skimpy low-cut bikini. The spaghetti straps fit snugly over her shoulders, and helped to support her voluptuous cleavage. The deep V-neck of the swimsuit put the British bombshell’s assets on full display as she relaxed on the sand. She also wore a high-waist bikini bottom for extra tummy control and an irresistible cute factor.

Of course, Iskra was styled to perfection. She wore her blonde hair in a high ponytail that cascaded down her back. The hairstyle showed off the exquisite lines of her face and neck. She emphasized her natural beauty with some make up. She wore a brown lipstick, blush and defined eyebrows.

Lawrence accessorized with a classic pair of aviator sunglasses, red sandals, and her phone. The blond stunner couldn’t take enough pictures of herself as she enjoyed her time on the beach.

Both snaps are taken of Iskra sitting on the sand with her phone in her hand. Her eyes are glued on her phone as she posed for the sexy pic in the first picture. In the second photograph, she posed with her back straight as she took a photo of herself in her tantalizing outfit.

Lawrence is a self-love advocate and is one of the world’s most followed models. Her message of loving yourself in the skin that you’re in resonates with so many of her fans. They love the fact that she has been snubbed by so many fashion houses but still loves her body as it is.

Iskra Lawrence has 4.3 million followers who worship the model and everything she stands for. The photos already have close to 200K likes and over 800 comments, proving that she has an active fan base. Many complimented Lawrence’s figure and were quite taken by her.