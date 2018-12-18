‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Haley Kalil Shares Topless Selfie From Bed, Jokes About Instagram Vs. Reality

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Haley Kalil shared a fun pair of photos to her Instagram page on Monday and her followers love her willingness to show her real side. The model has made it a point in previous photos to keep her stretch marks visible, and in his case, she is joking about the Instagram life so many share versus the real life that many hide.

Monday’s Instagram post of Haley Kalil’s contained two photos. In the first, the Sports Illustrated model was posing topless, one hand covering her breasts, as she lounged on a bed wearing just a pair of dark-colored panties. Kalil held her other hand up to her face, one finger seductively touching her bottom lip, and she gave the camera a seductive gaze.

The photo was in black and white, so Kalil’s signature red hair color hue couldn’t be seen. But Haley’s hair was tousled and spread out on the bed behind her. It looks like the Sports Illustrated model had on very little makeup, if any, and she didn’t add any jewelry or other accessories to the sexy shot.

Kalil wrote that she was welcoming people to another “wonderful episode of Instagram Vs. Reality.” With that, the former Miss Minnesota urged everybody to swipe over to the second photos. This one, clearly, is her reality in comparison to the sexy topless shot shared initially.

The second photo showed Haley in a rumpled bed, snuggling a big dog, wearing a hoodie and glasses. The shot was a little blurry where the dog was seemingly moving and Kalil had a slight smile on her face as she embraced this relaxed moment.

Naturally, Kalil’s followers loved both shots. Haley’s social media profile is quickly building, thanks to her big Sports Illustrated Swimsuit gig, and it doesn’t hurt that she happens to be married to Carolina Panthers player Matt Kalil. Haley now has nearly 125,000 followers on the social media site and many of them commented about how breathtaking, stunning, and sexy she looked.

Another photo that Kalil shared over the weekend was from the same photographer as the topless bed shot, and in this one, she was flaunting her curves and her cleavage while wearing a dark-colored bodysuit. Haley joked that the photographer involved made her look way cooler than she really is, even though her fans tend to disagree.

Haley Kalil is on fire these days with her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit gig and the other opportunities that have been coming her way. The model’s fans love how she can be real and funny in addition to looking absolutely gorgeous and they respond positively to everything she posts on the social media site.