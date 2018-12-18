‘RHOBH’s’ Dorit Kemsley Shows Off Her Abs In Her Own Fitness Line

Dorit Kemsley is looking great ahead of 'RHOBH' Season 9.

Dorit Kemsley is looking great as she prepares for the upcoming premiere of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9.

On December 18, the Daily Dish shared one of Kemsley’s latest Instagram photos with readers — and confirmed that the matching two-piece which the reality star was wearing was an offering from her new line of fitness clothing, for Beverly Beach by Dorit.

In the caption of the photo, which featured Kemsley wearing a pair of furry slides on her feet as she posed in her kitchen, Kemsley told fans she was wearing her Against All Odds printed mid-rise legging and athletic crop top. She also told her online audience that she was offering free domestic shipping through December 31 on all of her Beverly Beach Athleisure products.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills may have seen, Kemsley’s athleisure line was first announced last month, around the time that she debuted her very first window display at the Kitson store in Los Angeles.

Kemsley launched her swimsuit collection years ago, and recently told her fans and followers that Beverly Beach Body and Beverly Beach Kids are “coming soon.”

At the time of her window display debut, which was attended by the majority of her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars, Kemsley shared a post on Instagram in regard to her career milestone.

“I had so much fun designing my first Beverly Beach window for [Kitson Los Angeles]… My new #beverlybeachbody line of athleisure is available exclusively at Kitson on Robertson Blvd along with our B|B swim and coverups for a limited time only,” she told fans.

Below is a photo of Dorit Kemsley in her Against All Odds printed mid-rise legging and athletic crop top.

Dorit Kemsley and her co-stars have been making headlines over the past several months, as they’ve continued to film scenes for the upcoming ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills without the show’s unofficial star, Lisa Vanderpump.

In addition to enjoying lunch dates without Vanderpump, the group of women attended a trip to France. The group was also present for a road trip — and a concert given by Erika Jayne in Los Angeles to kick off her “Pretty Mess Tour.”

Dorit Kemsley and her co-stars will return to Bravo TV for the ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills sometime next year. A premiere date for the new episodes has not yet been set.