Watch Leicester City Vs Manchester City Carabao Cup Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, EFL Cup Quarterfinal

For the second year in a row, Manchester City and Leicester City will meet in the quarterfinal round of the English League Cup.

The English Football League Cup tournament, now known as the Carabao Cup, fires up again on Tuesday. Last year’s winners, Manchester City, will be facing the same club that they narrowly defeated in the 2017/2018 League Cup quarterfinal, Leicester City. Leicester City will be looking for revenge and, more importantly, passage to the semifinals. Leicester City will get their chance in a match that will live stream from King Power Stadium.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the English League Cup Tuesday quarterfinal clash, one pitting the English Premier League’s 12th-place team Leicester City against second-place Manchester City, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time on Tuesday, December 18, at 32,000-seat King Power Stadium in Leicester, England.

Both sides come into the Tuesday quarterfinal off of recent struggles in the Premier League. Manchester City rebounded after a stunning 2-0 loss to Chelsea by beating eighth-place Everton at home. But Leicester City have dropped two in a row — and looked so uninspired against Crystal Palace on Saturday that Manager Claude Puel substituted for the team’s co-leading goal scorer at the half, citing “poor intensity,” according to the Leicester Mercury.

After defeating Leicester in a penalty shootout in last season’s quarterfinal, Manchester City topped second-tier Bristol City 5-3 in a two-legged semifinal before blanking Arsenal 3-0, as the Telegraph reported, to win the cup.

Leiceter’s James Maddison was pulled from Saturday’s Premier League match due to “poor intensity.” Clive Rose / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the Leicester City vs. Manchester City Carabao Cup quarterfinal, use the stream provided by ESPN+. The ESPN+ streaming network is available with a subscription fee of $4.99 per month, but offers a free seven-day trial. If the trial is canceled before the week-long period expires, fans can watch the Foxes vs. Citizens League Cup showdown at no charge.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream will be carried on the Sky Go platform. In Italy, the Leicester City vs. Manchester City League Cup match will be streamed live by DAZN Italia. In Canada, every 2018-2019 Serie A match will be streamed live on the DAZN Canada sports platform. And in China, PPTV will be the only source for the live stream of the quarterfinal cup match on Tuesday in Leicester.

Throughout the Caribbean — and in numerous smaller countries around the world — the game will stream only via Sports Max. For a comprehensive list of outlets around the globe that may carry a live stream of Leicester City vs. Manchester City, see LiveSoccerTV.com.