‘Maxim’ Model Emily Sears Flaunts Major Cleavage In Festive Red Shirt Dress

Emily Sears got into the holiday spirit recently and shared a sultry photo on Instagram rocking a festive red shirt dress. The NBD dress by clothing company Revolve was a head turner. The shirt style frock, decked out in a holiday plaid, was form-fitted to hug the model’s curves flawlessly. The sparkling number was cut in a deep slit down the front that highlighted her voluptuous cleavage.

To top the look off, Sears wore her long blond tresses in a flirty, high ponytail. She wore smokey eye makeup and rocked a fun shade of red lipstick to highlight her voluminous lips. Sears wore contouring makeup to highlight her flawless face and simple diamond studs. She accessorized with sexy, thigh-high boots that paired perfectly with the short cut dress, which came up to her upper thigh. She shared three snaps of herself in the dress and asked fans to help her choose her best pose.

The Maxim cover girl is no stranger to showing off her gorgeous assets. Just this week, Sears took to Instagram yet again and wowed her fans with a snap of the model wearing a low cut, pink blouse that showed off her ample cleavage. She paired the look with a pair of curve-hugging jeans and another pair of thigh-high black boots. She had her long, light hair in loose curls that spilled over her shoulders and gave the camera a sultry pout as she showed off the look.

Sears’ 4.7 million Instagram followers also marveled over a snap of the model earlier this month while she attended a boxing match. In that pic, Sears’ chest poured out of a black see-through tank that also showed off her chiseled abs through the lace. She paired that look with a black leather miniskirt and topped it all off with a sexy fur shrug.

The Australian native sat down with Buzzfeed last year and gushed about how she aims to spread body positivity with her snaps. She quipped that she owns her sexuality, and people are free to interpret her pics however they choose. She also advised that when she receives unwanted pictures from male fans in her DMs, she promptly forwards them to their mothers.

“I have an interest in sensuality and owning my sexuality. I put the pictures up and people, either fortunately or unfortunately, are free to interpret. It’s in the eye of the beholder and what they choose to see,” Sears said.