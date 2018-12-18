Vanessa Hudgens Flaunts New Bikini Bod Thanks To Her Special Diet

The actress wasn't sure if she could stick with her new lifestyle, but she has and it's paid off!

People fell in love with Vanessa Hudgens when she first appeared as the shy, quiet teen from the hit Disney flick High School Musical. She quickly blossomed into a gorgeous young lady who has since held other notable acting roles.

One month before Vanessa was to be photographed for the cover of Women’s Health, she confessed that she began intermittently fasting. But it wasn’t just to slim down and look toned in her beach-side bikini session. It was so she could feel healthier, too.

Vanessa had watched a friend intermittently fast and was surprised at how terrific her buddy felt.

“He is literally pulling a Benjamin Button. Homeboy is aging backward!” she told Women’s Health.

She challenged herself to intermittently fast and stick with it. Of course, she indulges in the periodic glass of wine and a slice or two of pizza now and then. But for the most part, she’s stuck with this eating strategy and feels fantastic.

“You’ve gotta pick and choose your time. It’s about having priorities,” she said. “If I ever get to the point that I’m not happy with my body, I’ll do something about it. You will always have the power to do something. Sometimes it will take a little longer than you would like, and sometimes it may be a little more extreme. But if you honestly have a goal, you can do it. You just need to figure out the right way to get there.”

During her Women’s Health photo shoot, Vanessa agreed to sample some keto snacks. A keto diet is the latest healthy eating craze. She also loves SoulCycle as her go-to for exercise, mixed with Pilates, ballet, Training Mate classes, yoga with her boyfriend Austin Butler, and simple, peaceful hikes with friends.

“Leaving the room knowing that I’m stronger than when I got there helps boost my confidence,” she says. “Working out is like moving meditation. I feel you can work through things better in movement than being stagnant. You’re pushing through and surviving, and you know you will succeed and get through it no matter how uncomfortable it is. That spills into life, ’cause then you can walk into things with more certainty that you’ll end up all right.”

She also loves eating arugula almost every day, snacks on kombucha, cashew cheese, eggs, avocados, ceviche, grapes and sips cans of Celsuis Sparkling Watermelon energy drink, almond milk and oat milk.

“I love finding things that are good for you and also taste amazing. An antioxidant smoothie packed with acai berries, blueberries, banana, and coconut oil is another diet staple. I try to get enough healthy fats, protein, and foods that give me energy,” she said.