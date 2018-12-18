Romee Strijd Asks, ‘Pillow Fight Anyone?’ While Wearing Camisole & Shorts PJs On Her New Bed

Victoria’s Secret model Romee Strijd shared a new Instagram post and Stories, all centered around her new bed and VS pajama set. The post showed the model sitting at the edge of her bed, in a room with an industrial light, a plant, and two wall hangings. The color-scheme looked like it was black and white, as the bed frame and side table were black, along with a floor-to-wall window with black accents. Romee wore a white camisole top and matching shorts, as she wore her hair in a high-top bun with loose bangs. She asked, “Chilling in my @victoriassecret PJ’s & new bed, now I need a new serie to watch.. just finished Casa de papel. Any recommendations?” Fans poured in with their ideas, like Memories of Alhambra, That 70’s Show, and Twin Peaks.

Meanwhile, her Stories showed a more playful side to Strijd, as she sat on her knees and held a pillow behind her back with her hands. She captioned it, “pillow fight anyone?” and also tagged the VS Instagram page.

While Romee spends a lot of time in the States for her work with Victoria’s Secret, she frequently goes back home to her hometown, which is Amsterdam. Her second-newest post shows her by one of the iconic canals, wearing a very chic outfit. She wore a black, long-sleeved turtleneck shirt that showed off a portion of her midriff, along with a matching black hat. Romee also wore a tailored, gray plaid suit with a black belt and gold hoop earrings. She captioned it, “Hi monday, bring it on.”

And a couple of days ago, she shared a photo of herself looking warm and cozy in a poofy brown jacket and black beanie. She asked, “Whats your favorite christmas song?” as she’s obviously feeling the holiday spirit.

In addition to Instagram, the model has a strong YouTube presence. She opened up to Grazia about her motivations behind her channel.

“YouTube is a great platform to connect more with your following by showing more of the behind the scenes on-goings of being a model. The travelling, workouts, what I eat, what I am doing and so on. I just like to give people some insights there – I don’t really have a ‘part’ of myself I want my followers to see.”

And while being on more social media platforms can mean more exposure, it also comes with more criticism. She noted that “I take care of myself by choosing what and whose opinions to place value in my life.”