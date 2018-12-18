‘Vanderpump Rules’ Lala Kent Reacts After Raquel Leviss Accuses Her Of Using The ‘Dad Card’

How did Lala Kent react to the latest sneak peek at 'Pump Rules'?

Lala Kent viewed a new sneak peek at Vanderpump Rules‘ seventh season during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Monday night and she wasn’t happy to see what her co-star, Raquel Leviss, said about her in the clip.

In the clip, Leviss accused Kent of using the “dad” card in her cast confessional after going head to head with Kent over her relationship with Logan Noh during a previous scene.

“Just when I think she can’t get any dumber I lose more brain cells… It’s like, enough,” Kent said.

During the scene in question, Kent was accused of befriending Leviss’ boyfriend James Kennedy’s nemesis, Logan Noh, simply to talk trash about her former friend.

“You are bonding over talking s**t about James,” Leviss alleged.

“We are bonding over the fact that my dad died you f**king tw*t,” Kent fired back.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules have likely heard, Kent tragically lost her father to a stroke months before filming began on the show’s seventh season. Unfortunately, Leviss wasn’t at all sympathetic toward her co-star and actually accused her of dropping the “dad card” to victimize herself during their argument.

“She heard one thing she didn’t like and boom, she dropped the dad card,” Leviss told the cameras during her confessional.

Below is a recent photo of Lala Kent and Logan Noh, who she recently confirmed would serve as one of her bridesmaids during her upcoming wedding to Randall Emmett.

During Sunday night’s new episode of Vanderpump Rules, the women of the show, including Brittany Cartwright, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Ariana Madix, and Katie Maloney, sat down with Raquel Leviss to discuss the way in which her boyfriend, James Kennedy, has been treating their co-stars.

One week prior, Kennedy lashed out at Maloney’s weight after being called out for allegedly cheating by Doute and a woman named Hope.

While enjoying a late-night date with her co-stars, Leviss attempted to defend her relationship with Kennedy, who she is still dating, and insisted that there is a sweet side to Kennedy that they aren’t seeing. Still, the women of Vanderpump Rules weren’t sold and wondered why the model continues to stick by him.

Leviss has also been defending her boyfriend and her decision to stick with him on Twitter.

To see more of Lala Kent, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.