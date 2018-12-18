Model Yovanna Ventura Stuns Fans In Smokin’ Hot Bikini Photo Involving Pizza

Yovanna treats her social media followers to quite a revealing picture.

Model Yovanna Ventura got her start on social media with her intriguing Instagram posts about fitness and health, then progressed to showing off her physical assets for all to see.

With more than 5 million Instagram followers, fans love learning what Yovanna is up to. She’s represented by Women360 NY, Wilhelmina LA and Wilhelmina London, but when she isn’t swamped with work, she likes to engage in some wild and crazy fun.

Recently, Yovanna donned a very skimpy barely there string bikini with a thong bottom. She clutched a box of piping hot pizza and sauntered sexily down the sidewalk at a corner near Alvin’s Island. Her flowing jet black hair brushed her cheeks and her loose curls cascaded down her back.

Despite the fact that she’s cramming a slice of pizza in her mouth, Yovanna still looks simply fantastic. Her red hued bikini is an adorable polka dotted print, but most people aren’t staring at the bikini itself. It’s surprising there isn’t a car wreck not far from where she’s walking!

Yovanna indicated that Saturday nights are meant for pizza and apparently it’s a cheat day for this slim and trim model. She regularly shares her exercise plans with her followers and special fitness moves. Yovanna definitely is making a name for herself on social media, but she’s well known as a rumored ex-girlfriend of Justin Bieber. There was even gossip afoot that he was going to attend her prom at Miami Senior High School, although he never did. She’s also been linked romantically to musician The Weeknd.

Back when Justin and Yovanna were spotted together, a source close to Justin explained to E! News that he first noticed her on Instagram and they eventually met in person.

“He sought her out. It hasn’t been too hot and heavy, but they have been hanging out a lot. Their relationship is blossoming. I wouldn’t be surprised if they have now started dating,” the source shared.

Even though that relationship fizzled quickly, Yovanna’s success on social media has continued to grow. The Miami native is fluent in both English and Spanish, loves animals and is an avid volunteer with adoption centers, sharing her adventures outside of the modeling world on her Instagram account. She also is an avid traveler and her followers love seeing the latest place she’s hanging out at.

Just the other day she was in Barbados and visited one of the region’s gorgeous caves. She shared a beautiful photo of herself there. It was stunning!