Olivia Munn Caught Holding Hands With Pro Gamer Tucker Roberts, Fueling Relationship Rumors

It looks like Olivia Munn is ready to open up her heart again.

As fans of the actress know, Munn was last linked to NFL star Aaron Rodgers — but the couple split last April after three years together. Since then, Rodgers has moved on to date NASCAR driver Danica Patrick, but Munn has remained relatively out of the spotlight in terms of dating… until now.

Photos posted by Entertainment Tonight show the actress holding hands — and shopping — with a handsome man. The new guy is reportedly 28-year-old Tucker Roberts, who is the president of Philadelphia Fusion, a professional Overwatch esports team. He comes from a very successful family, as his father, Brian Roberts, is the CEO of Comcast. Tucker’s grandfather was the founder of the broadcasting giant.

The two were spotted holding hands while shopping in Los Angeles this past Sunday evening. Both parties look very casual for their day of shopping. Munn wore a pair of skinny jeans, a shirt, and a long gray cardigan. She wore her dark locks down, along with a pair of cat-eye sunglasses. Roberts looked equally as casual, donning a neatly-matching pair of blue jeans and a black long-sleeved shirt. He completed his look with a navy pair of sneakers and a black watch.

It looks as though the new pair had a successful shopping trip, as Roberts can be seen carrying two bags from the Celine store. As the Inquisitr shared, Munn recently admitted that she was dating again. During an appearance at Love Leo Rescue’s “1st Annual Cocktails for a Cause” fundraiser at Rolling Greens in Los Angeles, California, the 38-year-0ld dished on her dating life.

“I think you always find ways — life isn’t just one thing or the other and so, of course, you make time for your friends and your family and anything that fits into the personal realm,” she shared before saying that dating was in that “realm.”

At the time, Munn did not specifically name any names — but she did make a joke that she and business mogul Oprah Winfrey were in a loving and committed relationship with one another. She also shared that she was somewhat starstruck by Oprah, but when that happens, she tries to play it cool.

“You definitely want to try to play it cool as much as possible when you’re in situations where [you might get starstruck]. Usually if I’m around people that I’m going to get awestruck by, it’s because I’m at an event, so everyone has to be, like, professional and cool,” she said.

Olivia’s most recent film, The Predator, came out in September. She currently has a few other movie projects in the works.