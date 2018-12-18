Kim Kardashian Poses With Daughter North In White Mini-Dress

Like mother, like daughter. Kim Kardashian is an old pro at glamorous photo shoots, but 5-year-old daughter North West got in on the fun in a post on Tuesday morning on Instagram. The mommy-daughter duo posed together for a series of shots illustrating that little North is turning into a regular mini-Kim, ET reports.

Kardashian says that she was on set for a photo shoot when North came to visit her — and asked if she could join in the fun.

In the shot, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wears a short, slinky white dress. Her wavy hair comes down to her hips. Daughter North wears a frilly tulle frock with straightened hair and a pair of satin slippers. Together, the pair pose for the camera, smiling, pursing their lips and making peace and love signs with their hands.

The last two photos are even sweeter, with mom wrapping her arms around North from behind.

“Me & my bff! North came to visit me on set & said momma can we do a photo shoot together just me & you!” Kardashian captioned the post. “I followed her poses & direction so here it is! I always dreamed of having a baby girl & she’s perfect!”

This isn’t North’s first go in front of the camera, of course. She has been in Interview Magazine with mom — posing as a Jackie-O and daughter look-alike. She also appeared in a photo shoot for Bazaar, along with dad Kanye West and sibling Saint West.

The 38-year-old beauty mogul recently opened up to ET about how much North is taking after her mother. Apparently, the 5-year-old can’t get enough of her mom’s makeup. So much so, that Kardashian had to get her some of her own. She says that if her passion lasts as she becomes an adult, that North might even want to take over KKW Beauty.

“I actually had to put her on our P.R. list and get her own set of makeup this time, because she destroys all of mine when she sees it, and then I can’t use it for myself,” she said. “So, she definitely loves makeup.”

Kardashian has taken criticism for letting her daughter play around with makeup, then posting the images on Instagram. She says that her parents were more strict with her when she was North’s age, but she likes to allow her daughter to express her creativity with makeup — as long as she isn’t making a mess. However, she draws the line at putting her daughter in a KKW Beauty ad, because people might say that it was “inappropriate.”