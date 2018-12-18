Def Leppard Release Video For New Holiday Tune ‘We All Need Christmas’

In 2019, Def Leppard will be inducted into the prestigious Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, but right now the hard rock band is enjoying the holiday season — and they have a brand-new, original song and video to celebrate.

“We All Need Christmas” is the iconic British group’s first holiday tune. The single was released in October, just ahead of the 2018 Yuletide season, and its official music video debuted on YouTube on Monday, December 17.

At the beginning of the clip, the five members of Def Leppard — singer Joe Elliott, bassist Rick Savage, drummer Rick Allen, and guitarists Phil Collen and Vivian Campbell — are all hanging out together in a photo studio. They appear to be having a good time, making each other laugh out loud.

Elliott is shown singing the first verse of the touching song, but then the video switches over to fan-submitted clips in which diehards are lip-synching the Christmas carol. People of all ages — including many children — in all sorts of settings sing along to the heartfelt tune.

The video ends back in the studio, with the band singing their song all together. The guys hug, showing off their decades-long friendship, before parting ways to — perhaps — go celebrate Christmas with their families.

Watch the music video for “We All Need Christmas,” which was written by Savage, below.

The Christmas song and video is a great way for Def Leppard to cap off a magnificent year.

In mid-2018, the band’s North American co-headlining tour with Journey grossed more than $100 million. Then, on November 30, the group dropped a new greatest hits collection, The Story So Far — The Best Of. In addition to hits such as “Photograph,” “Foolin’,” and “Bringin’ on the Heartbreak,” the album features a unique cover of the Depeche Mode classic “Personal Jesus.”

On the same day, Def Leppard also put out Hysteria: The Singles, a limited edition, 10-disc vinyl box set featuring all of the seven-inch singles from the band’s Diamond-certified 1987 album Hysteria. The collection includes megahits “Pour Some Sugar on Me,” “Love Bites,” and “Armageddon It.”

Then — after winning the Klipsch Audio Fan Vote — the band was elected into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2019 along with the Cure, Janet Jackson, Stevie Nicks, Radiohead, Roxy Music, and the Zombies.

It’s official, we are 2019 @rockhall Inductees. THANK YOU to all of our fans & the Rock Hall committee! What a way to wrap up an incredible year. #RockHall2019 #DefLeppard pic.twitter.com/zLd1JRHv6U — Def Leppard (@DefLeppard) December 13, 2018

The five current members of Def Leppard — along with the band’s late guitarist Steve Clark, and original guitarist Pete Willis — will be inducted at a special ceremony that will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on March 29.