‘Big Brother’ Lovebirds Tyler Crispen & Angela Rummans Confirm An Engagement Is In Their Future

The sizzling CBS couple reveal they plan to spend the rest of their lives together.

Big Brother stars Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans could be the next CBS reality television couple to walk down the aisle. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Big Brother 20 lovebirds revealed that they plan to get married—eventually. The BB20 couple confirmed that an engagement is definitely in their future, but Crispen also made it clear that they have no plans to rush into a wedding.

“These things happen naturally,” Crispen said. “This is the one, I already know that.”

Tyler and Angela met on the set of the CBS reality show in June and they have not spent a day apart since. In fact, Crispen never even left Los Angeles after the Big Brother 20 finale in September and instead had his clothes and personal belongings shipped out to him from Hilton Head, South Carolina. On a coincidental note, the 12-mile Hilton Head is also where Rummans hails from, but the two never knew each other before meeting on Big Brother.

After living together for nearly 100 days in the Big Brother house, the reality TV couple recently moved into a new beach-side condo for a fresh start, and they have been good about sharing their real-life romance with fans on social media.

Tyler and Angela, known as Tangela to Big Brother fans, shared their first kiss as CBS cameras rolled. When Angela was evicted from the Big Brother house (by ultimate winner Kaycee Clark), Tyler Crispen declared his love for Angela in a taped goodbye message.

“I did not expect to come into this game, meet you, get my world flipped upside down and fall totally in love with you, but that is exactly what I did. You’re the most beautiful person I’ve ever met in my life, and I can’t wait to spend so much time with you outside of this. I love you, Angela.”

Rummans previously told E! News that after sharing a bed with Tyler Crispen in the Big Brother house, it “only seemed natural” to move in together once they wrapped the CBS summertime show.

“I couldn’t imagine living without him,” the fitness model revealed.

Angela Rummans also admitted that she’s “patiently waiting,” for a proposal from Crispen. The lovebirds admitted that last season’s newly married couple, Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson, are “role models” for them.

Longtime CBS host Julie Chen previously told Entertainment Tonight that Big Brother has spawned more marriages than The Bachelor. To date, the CBS reality show was the meeting place for now-married couples Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson, Jeff Schroeder and Jordan Lloyd, Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas, and Danielle Donato and Dominick Briones. In addition, Angela Rummans and Tyler Crispen’s fellow Season 20 houseguests Swaggy C Williams and Bayleigh Dayton got engaged on the live Big Brother finale.

Big Brother will return for a celebrity-themed edition on January 21 on CBS.