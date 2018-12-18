WWE News: New Superstars React To Being Called Up From NXT

All six of the individuals took to social media to share their thoughts on moving to the main roster.

The WWE is attempting to shake things up in response to the record low ratings the company has been putting up in recent weeks. The shakeup started with the whole McMahon family and Triple H saying that things were going to change. Later in the episode of Raw, they showed us a bit of how things were going to be different by announcing six NXT Superstars (four singles wrestlers and one tag team) who were making their way to the main roster.

As reported by Inquisitr, these are the names who are coming from WWE’s developmental brand to the main roster:

Lars Sullivan

Lacy Evans

Heavy Machinery (Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight)

EC3

Nikki Cross

As you might expect, the Superstars who received the call to come to the main roster had some thoughts on their moves, though they all stayed in character when they took to social media to share.

Lars Sullivan is probably the highlight of the bunch, calling out Shane McMahon’s excessive sweating whenever he appears in front of a camera. He also talked about his “brand of belligerence” that we will all get to see soon. He even capped his tweet off with a smiley face emoji.

What a beautiful family moment to kick off #raw. You think Shane sweats a lot? Wait until you see this FREAK of nature. LARS SULLIVAN is coming very soon. I look forward to introducing you all to my brand of belligerence. 🙂 Best, Sullivan — LarsWWE (@LarsSWWE) December 18, 2018

Lacy Evans kept things simple in her tweet, simply pointing out that she’s coming and that she’s bringing class with her.

Both members of Heavy Machinery Tweeted a little something to let fans know that they were coming to the main roster and that they’re excited about the move.

First, Tucker Knight posted a message about how himself and Otis started tagging together over two years ago. He mentioned that the goal was always to get to Raw or SmackDown. He capped off his tweet with “The Blue Collar Boys are hungry and we’re coming to eat.”

My brother @WWEDozovic and I have been living the #STEAKSandWEIGHTS life together for 2 and half years. We formed the unit #HeavyMachinery and the goal for us was always #Raw or #SmackDown. The Blue Collar Boys are hungry and we’re coming to eat! pic.twitter.com/x5wL67k2YH — Tucker Knight (@TuckerKnightWWE) December 18, 2018

Otis Dozovic kept things a little more simple in his reaction, which is true to his character.

Like Lacy Evans, EC3 kept things simple in his tweet, mentioning giving the people what they want with a photo of his trunks.

And finally, there’s Nikki Cross, who’s tweet really does a great job of summing of the madness that is her character. She talked about whether she’ll be on red or blue, and whether she’ll be part of a universe or a galaxy. She ended her tweet with a mention of the Yellow Brick Road.

Where oh where will Nikki go?! Hehe or haha? Red or blue? Blue or red? Big blue sky or shiny red red gem? To a galaxy or a universe hehehe haha follow the yellow brick road OH MY https://t.co/VcpCut5XIn — Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) December 18, 2018

One name who didn’t get the call from WWE that many expected would was The Velveteen Dream. He went on Twitter pushing the hashtag #CallDREAMUp and asking fans to spam the WWE to make it happen. If WWE really plans to listen to their fans more, than perhaps his plan could lead him to a spot on the main roster soon.

https://twitter.com/VelveteenWWE/status/1074841087230005253