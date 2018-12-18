Fox News Legal Expert Judge Andrew Napolitano Expects Donald Trump To Be Indicted: ‘There’s Ample Evidence’

This may not be music to Donald Trump's ears.

You know it’s potentially a bad time for Donald Trump when even Fox News experts are turning on him

But in all fairness, former New Jersey superior court judge Andrew Napolitano, who is now a legal expert on Fox, is viewed as level-headed who only makes his comments based on the facts on hand. So when Napolitano says that he expects Donald Trump to be indicted, it won’t be music to the president’s ears.

Speaking to Fox News host Shepherd Smith, Napolitano believes that special counsel Robert Mueller has enough evidence to request a grand jury subpoena Donald Trump – in which case he would be compelled to provide testimony in court, reports the Independent.

“I think that Bob Mueller knows that he needs to lock the president into a version of events before he takes the next step, whatever the next step is, whether it’s an indictment or referral,” Napolitano said.

When asked if an indictment could follow for Trump, Napolitano offered his answer in the affirmative. Citing judge William Pauley’s comments last week during the sentencing of Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen, in which he told an open court that Donald Trump had directed Cohen to make hush payments to Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal to buy their silence, Napolitano said Mueller seems to have ample evidence.

“There’s ample evidence—this doesn’t require too much analysis—to indict the president.”

Napolitano, however, went on to add that despite Robert Mueller likely having the evidence to indict Trump, he might be inclined not to do so at the moment. There is a difference of opinion emerging from the Department of Justice about how to proceed with the indictment and if there is no agreement, Napolitano said, then Mueller might be forced to release the indictment on the day Trump leaves the White House.

“What do you do when the statute of limitations is about to expire?” Napolitano said.

“All three agree in that circumstance, you indict in secret, keep the indictment sealed, and release it the day he gets out of office. You can’t let a person go scot free because they happen to be in the White House.”

Napolitano’s comments about special counsel Mueller likely seeking an indictment for Trump won’t come as good news for him, especially as Trump is known to respect former judge Andrew Napolitano’s opinions. In February of this year, Trump echoed Napolitano’s statements when the former judge said that he expected the FBI to have a “treasure trove” of information regarding the alleged criminality of Hillary Clinton.