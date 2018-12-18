WWE Spoilers: Full Results Of ‘Monday Night Raw’ Taping For Christmas Eve, Fans Walk Out Before Main Event

The superstars from the red brand will have a bit of a break on Christmas Eve as the show is already in place.

Last night on Monday Night Raw, the McMahon family returned to television to let the world know they were giving control of WWE back to the fans. They were now going to listen to their viewers to give them what they wanted. After that episode was over, WWE also taped the Christmas Eve edition of Raw — which made for a very long night of wrestling action. Some fans were seen leaving before it was all over.

After the women’s gauntlet match — which was the main event of Raw — everything started all over again. The fans in Sacramento, California, enjoyed another full version of the show, one which is going to air next week on Christmas Eve.

Bleacher Report revealed the full results of the tapings for next week’s Monday Night Raw, so stop reading now if you don’t want to know. Obviously, there will be spoilers from this point on — and they will detail everything happening on Raw the night before Christmas.

1.) Elias defeated Bobby Lashley in A Miracle on 34th Street Fight.

The push for Elias continues as he picks up yet another victory over Lashley. This match included Elias trying to sing Christmas carols, Lashley being backdropped onto a pile of LEGOs, and a violin being broken over the back of Lashley.

2.) Chad Gable and Bobby Roode retained the Raw Tag Team Championship over The Revival.

3.) Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Ember Moon defeated Mickie James, Alicia Fox, and Dana Brooke.

After the match is over, The Riott Squad comes out and attacks the team of Ember Moon, Bayley, and Sasha Banks.

4.) Finn Balor defeated Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre in a Triple Threat match.

Drew McIntyre announced he was going to be in the 2019 Royal Rumble match, and was attacked by Ziggler.

5.) “Celebrating the Holidays with Paul Heyman” segment.

Paul Heyman came out to deliver a promo. He says that WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will defeat Braun Strowman at the Royal Rumble. Strowman comes out to scare Heyman, places a Santa hat on his head, and says he will beat Lesnar.

6.) Ronda Rousey retained the Raw Women’s Championship over Natalya.

7.) Heath Slater defeated Jinder Mahal by disqualification.

The Singh Brothers interfered and caused the DQ. Rhyno came out dressed as Santa Claus to save his friend, and to gore Jinder.

8.) Seth Rollins defeated Baron Corbin.

This is the main event of next week’s Monday Night Raw, and according to Wrestling Inc., many fans left before it even ended. After being there for six hours, it’s not overly shocking to think that some fans had seen enough.

Team red is officially done with television shows for the rest of 2018, thanks to the taping of the Christmas Eve episode of Monday Night Raw. After seeing all of the spoilers, it is evident that WWE wanted to send the fans home happy — with the babyfaces rising to the top.