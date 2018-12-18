Blake Shelton Tells New ‘The Voice’ Judge John Legend Not To Expect Any Pointers

As Season 15 of The Voice comes to a close this week, it’s time to welcome the show’s newest coach — John Legend. The crooner will replace Jennifer Hudson for Season 16, which means he’s got some big shoes to fill — or throw, which is what Hudson does for artists that she loves. Country singer Blake Shelton, one of The Voice‘s longest-running coaches, made it clear that he isn’t here to help the rookie navigate his way through his first season as a coach.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Shelton said that Legend shouldn’t expect any pointers from him, as all four coaches compete to bring artists on their teams to the top.

“I’m not here to help John Legend, I’m here to beat John!” he said on Monday.

Shelton has been a coach on The Voice since the show began in 2011, along with coach Adam Levine. The “I’ll Name the Dogs” singer has six wins under his belt. He and Levine are known to be the most competitive coaches out of the four this season, which also includes coach Kelly Clarkson.

“I could give a crap about helping him,” Shelton continued. “I don’t care about giving you advice, John. They pay me to win!”

This season, Shelton has two artists in the Top 4, while Clarkson and Hudson both have one, leaving Levine’s team behind. The winner of The Voice will be named during the finale on Tuesday, December 18, at 8 p.m.

“You think you know it all, EGOT winner, but you haven’t been on The Voice,” Clarkson joked about Legend.

Legend has proven his successful career, having become the youngest EGOT winner at 39 years old and the first African American man to hold the title, according to CNN. EGOT stands for the biggest four awards in the industry: Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony. Legend won his Emmy in September, completing his EGOT achievement.

Legend now has 10 Grammys, one Tony, one Emmy, and one Oscar.

The singer is currently finishing up his A Legendary Christmas tour, which he embarked on after releasing his Christmas album this year. Legend also hosted a Christmas special on NBC with his wife, Chrissy Teigen, and performed at the annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lightning ceremony.

It was announced in September that Legend would be joining the coaches for Season 16 of The Voice, which will air in the spring, Variety reported.

“I’ve been a guest and mentor on the show multiple times and I’m so excited to discover talented singers and help them make the most of their gift. I hope the world is ready for #TeamJL,” Legend said at the time.