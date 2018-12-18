Meghan Markle Pays Visit To Nursing Home To Make Some Christmas Crafts

The Duchess of Sussex arrived to bring some Christmas cheer to the residents.

On Tuesday, Meghan Markle spread some Christmas cheer when she visited a residential nursing and care home to do some arts and crafts with the residents. According to People, the Duchess of Sussex visited Brinsworth House, which is devoted to caring for elderly British entertainers and is run by the Royal Variety Charity, and showed off some of her own artistic flair.

The crafting activity chosen for the day was decorating a frame that contained a photo of the facility. Markle dove into the project with zest, adding her own special touches to the design and some elegant calligraphy to the artwork. She wrote, “Merry Christmas, Love, Meghan.”

It’s no surprise that Markle would want to show off her penmanship skills; the former actress and mom-to-be once worked as a freelance calligrapher and instructor at a Paper Source. While struggling to make it as an actor, Markle also taught gift-wrapping and bookbinding. The Duchess of Sussex has long professed a love of elegant handwriting, and it’s easy to see why.

As Markle worked on her project, she chatted with residents of the home, who were eager to show off where they lived to the duchess. She took a tour of the facilities and engaged in numerous festive activities, including hearing some Christmas carols. The final result of her efforts was hung alongside that of the residents: a gold, teardrop-shaped paper ornament with her elegant writing displayed in red.

Spot the royal handiwork! Meghan helped make this Christmas decoration during her visit to Brinsworth House (???? @RoyalReporter ) pic.twitter.com/DLcodCV3JL — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) December 18, 2018

Markle’s flair for handwriting hasn’t gone unnoticed by her husband Prince Harry. The couple signed the guestbook of Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar back in July, and the results were decidedly different. Prince Harry signed first with a fountain pen but didn’t seem pleased with the results.

“I never sign big enough,” he told his wife. Not to be outdone, Markle then signed her own name, using her striking calligraphy skills — and her husband was quick to point out the difference.

“Yours is much nicer than mine!” he exclaimed to his wife.

This nursing home visit will be Markle’s last public engagement as the royal family heads into the Christmas break. But that doesn’t mean the couple will be relaxing; there are tons of holiday events the family is due to attend, most notably the annual lunch at Buckingham Palace with the queen. Afterward, the royals head to Norfolk, where they will celebrate the holidays at Sandringham.

Markle, 37, and Harry, 34, are also busy getting ready to welcome their first child in the new year. The baby is due sometime in spring.