Blake Shelton Reveals His Hilarious Christmas Gift Plans For Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton sat down with Entertainment Tonight— along with his fellow The Voice coaches Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson — and the country crooner revealed that his longtime girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, can expect a few funny gifts under the tree this Christmas.

“I’m getting Gwen a Pez dispenser and a candy cane,” Shelton, 42, joked.

Though Stefani, 49, is getting sweet snacks from her man this holiday, she does have his heart. Shelton sat down with Natalie Morales for a Today Show segment promoting the Hallmark movie he is co-producing with his mother, Time To Come Home For Christmas, and gushed about his lady love. He told the morning show host that he and Stefani are more than just dating, and how she has changed his life since she first walked into it.

“This is something that I feel like is meant to be. I’ve learned more from Gwen Stefani as a human being, and how to grow as a human being, than I have from anybody ever in my life — anybody. She’s everything that you could hope a human being could be. She makes it feel like Christmas,” Shelton admitted.

Despite the engagement rumors swirling around the famous couple, Stefani told Ellen earlier this month that there is “zero pressure” for the two to tie the knot. Both divorced, Stefani revealed that though there’s no rush down the aisle for the duo, she hopes that their relationship lasts forever.

“Going through all these hard times, [you] get to a place where you find somebody that’s like your best friend, that you know you can depend on and trust and go through life — we’re just trying to be in the moment as much as we can,” she explained.

Shelton also mused that he would reciprocate the gift that his co-coach Adam Levine got for him in the years prior.

“I was trying to think of the past Christmas gifts that Adam has given me. I think I’m gonna give him the exact same thing this year, which is a big bowl of air,” the “Sure Be Cool If You Did” singer quipped.

As for his fellow The Voice coach, Shelton revealed that Kelly Clarkson brings in a snow machine so that her children — River, 4, and Remington, 2 — can have a true white Christmas. Clarkson joked that she brings Christmas to her family, but then said that the family has a surprise planned for the kids where they will travel somewhere snowy so that Remington can see snow for the very first time.