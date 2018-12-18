Julie Chen’s Future On ‘Big Brother’ Questioned After Husband Les Moonves Is Denied $120 Million CBS Severance

The longtime CBS host is put in an awkward position after it is determined her husband was fired for 'cause' by the network he helmed for more than 20 years.

Julie Chen’s future on CBS just got more complicated. The longtime Big Brother host previously announced that she will host the upcoming celebrity-themed season of the CBS reality show set to premiere next month, but the fallout of sexual misconduct allegations against her husband could now call that plan into question.

In a shocking blow to the former celebrity power couple, it was determined that Julie Chen’s husband, ousted CBS president and CEO Les Moonves, was fired for cause and will not receive a planned $120 million severance package from the network, according to the New York Times. The lost parachute payment could seal Chen’s fate at CBS.

In September, Julie Chen stepped down from her post at CBS’s The Talk, but she told fans she would be back to host Big Brother. Deadline reported that Chen told individuals at the network that she wanted to keep her high-profile job on Big Brother, the reality show she has hosted since 2000. Chen’s CBS contract reportedly runs for the 2019 edition of the winter spinoff Celebrity Big Brother and one more summertime season of the long-running reality show. And indeed, last month CBS announced that Chen would be back as host for Celebrity Big Brother, which is set to kick off on January 21.

But the news that Les Moonves was now fired for “cause” amid more than a dozen allegations of sexual misconduct—including one allegation that he kept a paid employee “on call” for oral sex—would make Chen’s return to CBS extremely awkward.

Big Brother fans have weighed in on Chen’s future on CBS, and the consensus seems to be that she should resign or at least divorce Moonves. You can see some of the reaction below.

So does Julie Chen-MOONVES stay on hosting big brother with a network she feels did her husband wrong? She must speak quickly. So we suggest replacements if she’s done! And she must keep the same energy she had when she was blasting other people’s lives. Ppl she knew zero abt! — D (@wukster) December 18, 2018

@JulieChen added #moonves to her name at the end of last season of BB, to stand in solidarity w her husband. I, for one, will not watch BB if she is the host. She chose her bed…she can lie in it, less $120 million. — Sue Dolan (@NYSueD) December 18, 2018

Aye aye aye Julie Chen…time to pack your son, bags, money & move on. Denial is powerful & painful but enabling is knowingly looking the other way regardless of the consequences (& victims). I'm sorry for your loss (divorce) but your son & doing the right thing is priority. — Sher (@doTERRASher) December 18, 2018

Julie Chen has been vocal about her support of her husband, even going so far as to sign off as “Julie Chen Moonves” during the final live episodes of Big Brother in September.

Shortly after the first wave of Moonves’ scandal broke in July, Chen posted a statement of support for her husband on Twitter, as quoted by Deadline.

“Leslie is a good man and a loving father, devoted husband and inspiring corporate leader. He has always been a kind, decent and moral human being. I fully support my husband and stand behind him and his statement.”

Before she resigned from The Talk, Chen said her Twitter statement would be her one and only comment on the allegations against her husband and that she would stand by him “today, tomorrow, forever.”