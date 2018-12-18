Dinesh D’Souza Said Michelle Obama’s Princeton University Thesis Was ‘Illiterate And Incoherent’

Political commentator Dinesh D’Souza has dubbed Michelle Obama’s college thesis for Princeton University “illiterate and incoherent.”

The conservative filmmaker slammed the former U.S. First Lady after a comment she made while promoting her memoir, Becoming, in London, according to the Daily Mail. When discussing her new work, which became the best-selling book of the year, with Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Obama explained that she had been in several meetings with many world leaders and powerful people, and that they’re “not that smart.”

“I have been at probably every powerful table that you can think of. I have worked at nonprofits, I have been at foundations, I have worked in corporations, served on corporate boards, I have been at G-summits, I have sat in at the UN. They are not that smart,” she said.

Following her speech, D’Souza, who was pardoned by President Trump after being convicted of charges related to illegal campaign contributions in made back in 2012, took a dig at Michelle Obama’s Princeton University thesis.

“Anyone who has read Michelle’s college thesis – a document so illiterate and incoherent that it was written, as Christopher Hitchens put it, in ‘no known language’ – will chuckle heartily at this one,” he said on his Facebook page.

Former U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama speaks with Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie at The Royal Festival Hall in London. Jack Taylor / Getty Images

And while talking to Adichie in front of a sold-out crowd of 2,000 people, the former First Lady said that the feeling that people “shouldn’t take me that seriously” always stayed with her.

“I share that with you because we all have doubts in our abilities, about our power and what power is,” she explained.

Barack Obama’s wife’s college thesis made headlines in 2008 after Princeton decided to restrict access to it during the presidential election. After much criticism from right-wing bloggers, the Obama campaign made the full thesis available by sending it to Politico. The 1985 paper, titled “Princeton Educated Blacks and the Black Community,” was picked apart and Hitchens, who was a fierce critic of the Obamas and passed away in 2011, even called the topic “partly laughable.” Michelle would later hit back at Hitchens on Becoming, deeming his comments “small-minded and ludicrous.”

“He tore into the college-age me, suggesting that I’d been unduly influenced by black radical thinkers and furthermore was a crappy wrote,” she revealed.

At the time, even acclaimed author Ta-Nehisi Coates came to Obama’s defense in an article for The Atlantic, claiming that Hitchens had misinterpreted the paper, and that he was flat-out “just lying.” Michelle Obama graduated from Princeton University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology.