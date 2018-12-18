Amber Portwood Quits Filming ‘Teen Mom OG’ After Accusing MTV Of Sabotage

Will 'Teen Mom OG' Season 9 be without Amber Portwood?

Is Amber Portwood officially done with her role on Teen Mom OG?

During last night’s episode of Teen Mom OG Season 8, the mother of two was seen breaking down about the ongoing criticism she’s receiving due to the way in which MTV has allegedly sabotaged her and painted her to be a bad mom.

On the show, after receiving a visit from her co-star and friend Catelynn Lowell, Portwood opened up about the backlash she receives from fans due to the way in which the network has chosen to portray her on their reality show.

“It’s complete sabotage when you’re called a horrible mom every day,” Portwood explained, according to a December 17 report from Pop Culture. “And you can be the hardest motherf***er, but if you have a couple hundred people who you gotta f***ing block a week, because they’re talking mad s***…”

“You always have those people online—more than bashing, just hateful disgusting,” Lowell agreed.

While Portwood acknowledged the fact that she went through hard times in the past, including drug addiction and a 17-month stint in rehab, she feels that the person she’s evolved into should be allowed to shine on the show and feature her triumph.

“This show has ruined my name,” Portwood continued. “This show has not shown who I am as a person. [Producers] don’t show the funny side of me, they show bad mom; they show all that s***; they show the struggle; they show me crying; they show me postpartum. And it’s like, OK, because that’s what’s going on in my life, so I guess that’s true….I’m f***ing over it.”

Later on in the Teen Mom OG episode, Amber Portwood met with the series’ executive producer Larry Musnik to discuss separating herself from the hit reality series. As she explained, she no longer feels like the show is right for her life because Musnik and her other producers are allegedly warping her story.

“I just feel like it’s very different from a reality show anymore,” she explained.

While Portwood’s producers attempted to convince her to stay on the show, she ultimately told her team, “If you guys need to do what you need to do on your end, then f**king do it … I’m done.”

As fans well know, Portwood has made a habit of threatening to quit the show in recent years but has yet to actually do so.

Teen Mom OG Season 8 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on MTV.