Courtney Stodden Suffers Bikini Malfunction While On Santa Monica Beach

Courtney Stodden learned about the disadvantages of sporting a tiny bikini on Monday when she was pictured suffering a wardrobe malfunction while enjoying a beach day in Santa Monica, California.

The 24-year-old was spotted covering her breasts after her bikini slightly shifted, exposing her busty assets as she happily strolled around the beach, also pausing to read a book and even do some stretching, as reported by the Daily Mail. Courtney, who recently ventured into the music world, was wearing a white barely-there bikini that showcased her incredible figure and paired it with studded sandals and a patterned hat. She sported some dark eyeliner and long red nails. When she was ready to leave the beach, she threw a gray hoodie on and smiled as she skateboarded down the side of the road.

The blonde bombshell, who appeared to be alone at the beach, was also seen doing some stretch exercises as well as relaxing while reading the book Marilyn Monroe: The Private Life of a Public Icon by author Charles Casillo and drinking her coffee. Her choice of reading is no surprise as Courtney has always been a great admirer of the Hollywood star, and even posed as Marilyn Monroe when she was only 17 in a photo shoot that sparked controversy. Two years ago, she penned a letter to her idol, which she shared on Instagram before placing it at Monroe’s gravesite at Westwood Village Memorial Park.

She has been busy lately promoting her new single “Daddy Issues,” which actually seems to hint at her rocky relationship with actor Doug Hutchison, who she met while attending acting classes given by him. They ended up tying the knot while she was at the young age of 16, and Hutchison was 51.

Their age difference was heavily criticized by several media outlets, and the two even took part in the reality TV show Couples Therapy in 2012. The two then separated in 2013, but reconciled a year later and renewed their vows in 2016. Courtney suffered a miscarriage later that year, and they would end up divorcing earlier this year.

When discussing her separation from Hutchison in March, Courtney said that, just like Marilyn Monroe, she had taken up the approach of “playing a caricature” with the media.

“I decided, at 23, that ‘I’m not gonna play this anymore. I’m just going to be myself.’ I want to be honest [now], and potentially help people,” the model said.