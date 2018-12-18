Meghan Markle Reactivates Then Deletes Her Instagram Account

Meghan Markle’s Instagram page has reappeared months after she deleted all her social media accounts. The Duchess of Sussex’s verified account reappeared this morning, delighting fans before it was quickly deleted again.

The link for the page now reads, “Sorry, this page isn’t available. The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed.”

Markle’s account has 3 million followers. Her official bio reads, “UN. World Vision. One Young World. Suits. The Tig.”

Once she became engaged to Prince Harry in November of 2017, Markle deleted her Instagram account and subsequent social media accounts.

Markle was a regular user of Instagram and shared photos from every aspect of her life, including red carpet shots and casual pics of herself and her pals, reported the Mirror. Prior to the account’s deletion, the most recent photo showed a tribute to The Tig, the highly popular blog that was also shut down once the former Suits star became involved with Prince Harry.

A royal source allegedly told the Mirror there had been a “technical issue” with the account.

Many royals do have their own social media presences. Some accounts are public; others are super secretive, but they exist.

The queen allegedly has a super-secret Facebook account, and according to Express, the queen has a personal iPad, laptop, and loves to text.

Kate Middleton allegedly has an account on the British website Mumsnet. She’s been on the mommy forum swapping parenting tips ever since the birth of her second child, Charlotte.

Prince Harry used to use social media prior to his engagement to Markle. Prince Harry was reportedly forced to shut down his Facebook account which was under the name of Spike Wells. He allegedly had that Facebook account for four years, reported the New York Daily News.

Much of the royal family’s social media presence is handled by professional posters who use the official Kensington Palace Instagram handle @Kensingtonroyal to post photos of Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle.

On this page, the four are represented doing charity work or professional appearances that are sanctioned by the queen.

There are no personal photos of the four or personal comments as there would be if it was a person’s own social media account. These accounts are watched by employees of the royal family and are used to show the monarchy in a flattering light.

Markle had such a strong media presence prior to entering the royal clan, it’s surprising she has not created a secret account of her own.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will welcome their first child in the spring of 2019, an event that will likely be heavily featured on their official Instagram.