‘B&B’ Recap For Monday, December 17: Hope Asks Liam To Choose Between Her & Steffy

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Monday, December 17 features Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) who asked her husband Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) if he was comfortable with Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) being around Kelly (Zoe Pennington). Steffy Forrester jumped in and defended her mother. She said that she would feel the same if Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) was in the same position. Hope stated that although she could not stop Taylor from being around Liam, she would not allow her around her own daughter, per Soap Central.

Liam tried to referee the situation, and said that they all wanted what was best for their daughters. Steffy wanted to know how exiling Taylor was best for Kelly. She wanted to know how much Hope wanted to take away from her before she was satisfied. Steffy then listed that she had lost her marriage and Kelly had lost full-time access to Liam due to Hope.

Hope opined that this wasn’t about their relationship, but about protecting their daughters. If Steffy wanted their daughters to grow up like sisters, Taylor could not be part of their lives. Liam suggested that perhaps Hope was afraid and losing perspective. He felt that Taylor wouldn’t harm her family, and that she needed the support of her family.

Hope said she would not look the other way concerning her daughter’s safety, and that an attempted murderer should not play a prominent role in their children’s lives. Steffy pleaded with her not to take away Kelly’s sister, but Hope was adamant that she would not play with her unborn child’s life.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Steffy vehemently defends Taylor to Hope and Liam and Hope makes a statement that impacts their future relationship. pic.twitter.com/hmwjWh9jpL — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 17, 2018

Hope opined that Taylor should be in jail. At this point, Steffy shot Liam a glance and Hope lost it. Hope wanted to know what that look meant. She said that she always noticed the looks. Steffy tried to come to Liam’s defense but Hope was on a roll.

She questioned if she and Liam had made a mistake when they got married so quickly. She said that everyone always complimented Steffy’s strength, but that she was equally as strong. She could also raise her child as a single mother.

“And seeing that connection you two share, still to this day, even though we’re married now, and I’m the one that is carrying your child. Yes, it makes me wonder.”

Hope gave Liam a choice. She said that the reality was that they were not one family but two separate ones. Per Soaps, she asked him “Who do you want to share your life with, Steffy or me?”

Do you think these two can work out their differences? Tell us what you think! #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/OxZeYHJntj — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 17, 2018

Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) were naked in bed. Wyatt told her that he hadn’t expected her to say “I love you” back. Sally said that she wasn’t in the habit of saying or doing anything out of obligation. They promise that they will support and love each other. Wyatt also told Sally that he wanted to support her when she pitched her active wear line idea to Steffy and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye).

At Spencer Publications, Brooke went to see Bill Spencer about Taylor. Brooke told him that Taylor was a danger to both his granddaughters and he could put a stop to it. Bill didn’t believe that Taylor would harm her family. Brooke said that she might not hurt them on purpose but he should ask Thorne Forrester (Ingo Rademacher) about what she accidentally did to him. Brooke also told him that Taylor moved in with Steffy and Kelly. Bill said that although he understood where Brooke was coming from, Kelly’s safety was her parents’ concerns. Brooke wanted Bill to step in. Bill realized that Brooke was asking him to put Taylor in prison.

Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.