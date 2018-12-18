Khloe Kardashian Flashes Major Cleavage In Sexy New Instagram Post

Ever since she dyed her hair pink, Khloe Kardashian has truly been living the mermaid life.

The 34-year-old beauty shared a sexy new picture with her nearly 84 million Instagram followers, showing off her baby pink wavy tresses, which she matched with her makeup that featured a color palette made up of all shades of pink. Khloe put on her world-famous pout as she stared directly into the camera, while she wore a white top with a deep neckline that showcased her ample cleavage.

The racy new picture racked up nearly 570,000 likes and more than 3,600 comments, including some compliments from her famous sisters. Kim wrote “so pretty,” followed by three mermaid emojis, while Kourtney left a rather poetic comment: “what would the whales think my beautiful mermaid sister?” Another equally famous celebrity, Paris Hilton, also praised Khloe’s new look: “Love the #PlatinumBlonde on you!”

KoKo debuted her new hair on social media just a couple of days ago, with a gorgeous picture of herself that she captioned, “You’ll never get the same moment twice. Appreciate this moment,” and which won her several heart and heart-eyed emoji comments from her NBA boyfriend and father of her eight-month-old baby girl True, Tristan Thompson.

But, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe’s recent pictures have also left fans wondering if she had any plastic surgery done to her face, a rumor that she has been dodging for a few weeks now. Dr. Norman Rowe, a board-certified plastic surgeon, recently claimed that he thought the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star had undergone cosmetic surgery, and that her face looks different than it did last year.

“Khloe’s new look is more than the result of expert photo editing. Khloe has had a rhinoplasty, cheek fillers and a surgical brow lift or a Botox brow lift within the past year,” Dr. Rowe told Life & Style.

“I can tell that she has gotten a rhinoplasty because the position of her nose has completely changed as have the positions of her cheeks and brows. I have absolutely seen an increase in patients getting procedures because of social media because people are comparing and analyzing themselves to Photoshopped versions of themselves and others more than ever,” the doctor added.

And while all her social media posts have sparked the plastic surgery rumors, the mother-of-one has mainly stayed away from addressing them, instead focusing on spending time with her family and on her Good American business.