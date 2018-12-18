Kim Kardashian Shows Off Incredible Body In White See-Through Dress On Instagram

Kim Kardashian is already feeling the white Christmas vibe, and her fans are here for it!

The 38-year-old took to her Instagram page to share a stunning picture of herself wearing a very risque outfit consisting of a see-through dress with a deep neckline that really showcased her cleavage and a leg slit. The sparkly gown also cinched at the waist, enhancing even more her world-famous curves. According to Kim herself, she was in the middle of fittings when she took the angelic photo, possibly trying on outfits for her the epic Kardashian-Jenner Christmas bash, which will take place at her and Kanye West’s house this year.

However, there is one question that Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ fans still wonder about — and that is if Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend Travis Scott will actually be attending the traditional family party. Kim has been laying low on social media since Kanye’s very public feud with Drake on Twitter, in which Ye also dragged Travis’s name in a series of tweets, and claimed that his brother-in-law had allowed the Canadian rapper to “sneak diss” him on their hit tune “Sickomode.”

Kylie was reportedly furious with the fact that Kanye mentioned Travis, and even refused to attend the family Christmas dinner, instead choosing to spend the holidays with her boyfriend and their baby daughter Stormi.

“Kylie is super-loyal to Travis and now Kanye’s publicly slammed him, there’s no way Kylie will be in the same room as Kanye. She’s already told Kim they’re skipping the traditional Christmas Eve family party and wants to stay away from Kanye,” a source told the Sun.

But as previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kanye and Travis chatted man to man, and the family is ready to put the drama behind them. When Travis posted a selfie of himself wearing a Nike t-shirt, many of the family’s fans thought that was just a subtle jab aimed at Kanye, who works with rival sports brand Adidas. But Kylie came to her baby father’s defense, claiming he was “not being petty.”

“This is a sweatshirt design (the sock is apart of the design). Everyone is good, moved on, living life. for anyone who wasn’t aware – travis has had a deal w Nike and still does. point is.. it’s all been talked out. It’s only positive energy,” Kylie said on social media.

And with one week left until Christmas, fans of the Kardashian-Jenner clan will have to patiently wait to find out if the family can sort out their drama before the big party.