Danielle Herrington Flaunts Derriere In Lingerie & Shows Off Her Savage Side On Instagram

Sports Illustrated model Danielle Herrington has been on a roll on Instagram lately, sharing tons of sultry snaps from the 2019 Swimsuit Edition photoshoot that took place recently in Costa Rica. But that’s not all that she’s been up to, as she shared a Story where she posed in a white lingerie set. Her hair was pulled back in a very long braid, which could have been a wig considering her hair appears to be shorter than that in other photos. At any rate, she showed off her derriere in a high-cut bottom, as she looked down to her right shoulder and captioned it, “savage.” Danielle also added, “Feeling fine in my @savagexfenty.” The photo was taken in what appears to be a bedroom, with a wooden dresser on the left and a blue rug in the center of the room. The model also wore pink shoes, and what looks like purple lipstick.

The Savage x Fenty line is designed by none other than Rihanna, and the brand is committed to providing “a full size range, tonal hues designed to highlight all skintones, and diverse models cast from around the world.” Other models who have been featured in their recent social media posts include Jenny Sixty Nine, Stacia Samaya, and Ashourina. And true to their mission statement, the models are of all different shapes and sizes, which certainly sets the brand apart from so many other lingerie lines that tend to favor a certain body style.

Herrington’s other Instagram Story was a shout-out to a group chat that featured a video clip of her posing for SI last year, when she was on the cover of the Swimsuit Edition.

And while the model looks absolutely amazing in all of her photos for different ad campaigns and magazines, she’s previously opened up to Men’s Health about what it takes to stay in shape.

“I am naturally very muscular, so a big part of me staying in shape is food and eating well. I run a lot, which makes me really hungry so I have to make sure and eat well to stay in shape and keep my energy up…. Honestly, I work hard enough that if I do have a cheat day or moment, I don’t get too upset about it.”

And on those “cheat” days, Danielle enjoys everyone’s favorite foods: pizza, tacos, and bacon BBQ burgers. Whatever the case, it’s obviously working for her, as she looked amazing in the sneak peek of SI‘s 2019 photoshoot.