‘National Enquirer’ Buried Jared Kushner And Ivanka Trump ‘Criminal Behavior’ Stories, Former Editor Says

Jerry George, a former 'National Enquirer' editor, said in an interview that the tabloid has acquired and buried numerous damaging stories on the Trump family.

During the 2016 presidential campiagn, the National Enquirer tabloid took such a strong position in favor of Donald Trump that, as CNN reported, it has become the subject of federal investigations and last week signed a deal with federal prosecutors agreeing to fully cooperate with their probes into Trump associates and possibly even Trump himself.

That development could spell serious trouble for Trump, as well as members of his family, because according to former Enquirer editor Jerry George, the tabloid has collected — and hidden from the public — numerous stories on the Trump family that could reveal “criminal activity,” particularly on the part of Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and his wife, Trump’s eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, as Mediaite reported.

George’s claims, made in an interview with MSNBC host Ari Melber on Monday, would appear to confirm revelations by the New York Times in August, that the Enquirer had collected “dirt” on Trump “dating back to the 1980s.” Trump at one point attempted to buy the cache of allegedly damaging information from the paper, the Times reported.

“For the better part of two decades, [Enquirer CEO David] Pecker had ordered his staff at American Media to protect Mr. Trump from troublesome stories, in some cases by buying up stories about him and filing them away,” the Times reported.

The ‘National Enquirer’ has suppressed stories of ‘criminal behavior’ by Donald Trump (above), a former editor claims. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Asked by Melber whether Pecker and the National Enquirer “knew other incriminating things about Trump that have not come out?” George responded that the paper “certainly” possessed such stories.

“I know some of them and there are stories involving, of course, the Trump-Kushner family, there are stories of, you know, sibling rivalry with the children, back-biting, discord with his wife,” George told Melber, as quoted by the news site Raw Story. “They’re certainly embarrassing and then when you get involved with the actions of his children, including his daughter and son-in-law, we’re getting closer to criminal activity.”

Watch Melber’s MSNBC interview with the former National Enquirer editor in the video below.

The exact nature of the alleged criminal activities in which Kushner and Ivanka Trump may have engaged was not specified by George. But as the Inquisitr has reported, Kushner is believed to be so close to Saudi Arabian ruler Mohammed bin Salman that the Saudi prince has described Kushner as “in my pocket.”

Earlier this year, the Enquirer‘s parent company, American Media Inc., published a slick, 100-page magazine devoted solely to praise of the Saudi crown prince, as The Daily Beast, which described the magazine as “Saudi propaganda.”

In his MSNBC interview, George said that he found the Enquirer‘s publication of the magazine extolling the virtues of bin Salman “particularly curious.” He also told Melber that he believed that the Enquirer may have been given some sort of financial incentive by Trump to publish the “Saudi propaganda,” and that the publication of the magazine “just smells fishy.”