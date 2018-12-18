‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: The Newmans Prepare For Nikki’s Death

A shocking new The Young and the Restless spoilers video preview for the week of December 17 through 21 show that Nate tells Victoria and Nick to prepare for the worst because Nikki Newman is not getting better.

Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu) and Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry) hit Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) after she stumbled drunkenly into the street fresh from an argument with Rey (Jordi Vilasuso). Because of the blizzard conditions, Reed and Charlie could not see well out the windows of the car, and they continued on without checking, and they leave Nikki injured in the sub-zero temperatures. A passerby calls for help, according to the Inquisitr, and Nate (Brooks Darnell) recognizes the Newman matriarch and calls the family.

At the hospital, tearful Nick (Joshua Morrow) tells Sharon (Sharon Case) that Nikki is not getting better. They share a significant hug as Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) looks on from the doorway. Could this be a reconnection for Sharon and Nick and the end for Phyllis and Nick? Later, Nick asks Phyllis to get in touch with their daughter Summer (Hunter King) to find out if she’s heard from Victor (Eric Braeden). Nick thinks Victor should be there for his wife.

Meanwhile, Nick vows to make the person who ran Nikki down and left her to die in the snow pay for what he did. Unfortunately, Nick isn’t aware that the culprit is his own nephew, Reed. At one point, Jack (Peter Bergman), Michael (Christian LeBlanc), Phyllis, and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) hold an angry Nick back as he tries to get at somebody — possibly Rey.

Today on #YR, Victoria comforts Billy and trouble finds Charlie and Reed. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/ZGIZDNJVDq pic.twitter.com/5VnP9tgs0K — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) December 17, 2018

Speaking of Reed, he struggles mightily with his guilt. He believes that Nikki’s predicament is all his fault. However, he fails to realize that if she had not been drinking, Nikki never would have wondered drunkenly into the road where a car could even hit her in the first place. Reed keeps vigil by his grandmother’s bedside, brokenhearted. However, now Reed has to decide if he’s going to admit to what he did or try to cover up his misdeeds since he was driving with a suspended license when he ran over Nikki.

Victoria asks Nate if their mother will make it, and he tells both Victoria and Nick to prepare for the absolute worst. Nikki might not live through this, and she needs a Christmas miracle in order to recover. Will Victor make it back to Genoa City before his wife dies?