Lorne Michaels Reportedly Pulled Pete Davidson From ‘SNL’ After Despondent Messages, Sending Him To Get Help

Lorne Michaels made a last-minute decision to pull Pete Davidson from sketches on Saturday Night Live this week after the comedian posted despondent messages that raised fears he could be suicidal, a new report claims.

The comedian had taken to Instagram to post a message that read, “I really don’t want to be on this earth anymore” just hours before the show was set to air, prompting calls to NYPD and a check from police on his well-being. Though Davidson did appear in a pre-taped sketch and again briefly on stage to announce musical guest Miley Cyrus, he did not appear in any other sketches, People magazine noted.

That was reportedly the intention of Saturday Night Live producer Lorne Michael, who decided to give Pete Davidson some time away from the spotlight.

“The decision was taken to give Pete a break on Saturday night – his sketches were dropped before the early evening rehearsals,” a source told the New York Post‘s Page Six.

The source added that Michaels is concerned with Davidson’s long-term mental health as well and is open to sending him to get whatever help needed.

“Lorne has pledged to help all he can, including sending Pete to get help,” the source added.

“Everyone on the cast is hugely protective of him and were obviously upset — particularly Colin Jost and Michael Che on ‘Weekend Update.'”

Davidson’s worrying Instagram post appeared to have been prompted by a Twitter argument between rapper Kanye West and Ariana Grande, Davidson’s ex-fiance. During the exchange, West wrote, “People will no longer take mental health for a joke” while opening up about his own struggles with mental health.

Grande apologized for her remarks, and Pete Davidson expressed his support for West.

“No one should ever point fingers at you for your bravery in speaking about mental health,” Davidson wrote. “I’m seriously disgusted,” he added.

In the days since his post, Pete Davidson has seen an outpouring of support from friends and fellow celebrities, including Ariana Grande who traveled to 30 Rockefeller Plaza after Davidson’s post to show her support for him.

Friends and fans send messages of support to Pete Davidson after concerning Instagram post https://t.co/Unu4mVwsvK — The Independent (@Independent) December 17, 2018

Pete Davidson has been open about his struggles with mental health, opening up about a borderline personality disorder diagnosis and talking about his struggles with substance abuse. Davidson also said he has faced online bullying, especially in the wake of his break-up with Ariana Grande, and recently said he hopes that his speaking out can “help kids like myself who don’t want to be on this earth.”