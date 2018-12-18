NBA Rumors: LA Lakers’ ‘Dream Scenario’ Includes Anthony Davis Trade & Signing Max Free Agent, Per Wojnarowski

Will the Lakers turn their dream into a reality?

Since assuming front office roles, Los Angeles Lakers President of Basketball Operations Magic Johnson and General Manager Rob Pelinka revealed their ambitious plan to make the Purple and Gold an attractive destination for superstars once again. One year after, both executives fulfilled their promise when they succeeded to sign the best basketball player on the planet, LeBron James, in the recent free agency. However, Johnson and Pelinka made it clear that they are not done yet in upgrading their roster.

They filled their roster with one-year contracts to maintain their salary cap flexibility for the summer of 2019 where several NBA superstars like Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Klay Thompson, Kemba Walker, Jimmy Butler, DeAndre Jordan, and DeMarcus Cousins will become unrestricted free agents. Also, the Lakers currently have a plethora of trade assets to engage in a blockbuster trade deal.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN (courtesy of RealGM) recently shared some interesting details regarding the Lakers’ plan to build a title-contending team. According to Wojnarowski, the Lakers are only willing to give up their young core for a player of Anthony Davis’ caliber. The “dream scenario” for the Lakers is acquiring Davis via trade and signing a max free agent next summer.

“Here’s the line they have to walk: they’re not going to give away picks and their top young players in some deal that makes them incrementally better this season because they have to save all those assets for Anthony Davis, a big trade this summer either pre or post free agency,” Wojnarowski said. “The absolute dream scenario, people talk about (how) they can trade for Anthony Davis or sign a free agent. The dream scenario is they do both.”

Lakers Trade Rumor: Brandon Ingram For Anthony Davis? – https://t.co/zBdmJAt5Y6 pic.twitter.com/QAWiX7CyP5 — Brandon Robinson (@ScoopB) December 17, 2018

Having LeBron James on their side, the Lakers are in a strong position to end their playoff drought in the 2018-19 NBA season. However, the Lakers are not just playing for a playoff spot but to win the NBA championship title. To have a real chance of challenging the reigning NBA champions, Golden State Warriors, for the Western Conference supremacy, the Lakers need to add at least two NBA superstars who could play alongside James.

Acquiring Anthony Davis and one of Kawhi Leonard and Kevin Durant will undeniably make the Lakers a legitimate title contender in the deep Western Conference. However, the Lakers will be needing to work hard to turn their dream into a reality. As of now, the New Orleans Pelicans haven’t shown any indication that they plan to move Davis before the February NBA trade deadline. Rumors and speculations are also circulating that Durant, Leonard, and other incoming free agent superstars aren’t interested in teaming up with LeBron James in Los Angeles.