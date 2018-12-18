NBA Trade Talk: LA Lakers Will ‘Probably’ Trade One Of Their Key Players For Another Star

The Lakers are prepared to do whatever is necessary to improve their roster.

It is not a surprise that the Los Angeles Lakers have been involved in all kinds of NBA trade speculation this season, but nothing has happened as of yet. They were supposedly looking to land Trevor Ariza and are always in the middle of rumors that they are going after Anthony Davis. Now, one NBA executive is more than sure that one of the key stars currently on the Lakers roster will “probably” be dealt away sometime soon.

There have been a number of instances in which particular players on the Lakers roster were attached to trade discussions. It’s also no shocking revelation that the Lakers are looking to be big players in the free agent market after this season is over.

That’s the primary reason they signed so many veterans to one-year deals in the first place.

Despite the fact that Los Angeles had been trying a youth movement for years, the signing of LeBron James partly squashed that. As time has gone on, the Lakers are wanting to win now instead of just building for the future and some of those young components could be traded away.

According to Bleacher Report, there is one anonymous NBA executive who believes one of the first to go will be Brandon Ingram.

Harry How / Getty Images

A number of players on the Lakers roster have started stepping up and helped guide them this season after a slow start. Currently, the Lakers have a record of 18-12 which is good enough for the fourth spot in the Western Conference, but Ingram has become expendable.

One NBA player agent said that the Lakers are not only wanting to win now, but they want to do everything to please LeBron James. The anonymous NBA executive believes that trading Brandon Ingram could bring in another player that James likes more and has better chemistry with on the court.

“[Ingram] will probably be traded at some point, whether it’s for a second or third star.”

The NBA player agent said that the deal will probably happen this summer and it will be a “big move” involving Ingram. Waiting until after the season is over gives the Lakers “more time to get the best deal.”

The front-office executive chimed in by saying that guys like “Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards or CJ McCollum of the Portland Trail Blazers” could be targets in a Brandon Ingram trade. The Los Angeles Lakers are going to be big movers whether it is by trades or in free agency, but they’re no longer willing to wait for the future. The NBA could see another super team arrive in LA, and it may end up happening quite soon.