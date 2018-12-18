Julia Roberts Was In A Movie Theater Bathroom When She First Realized She Was Famous

Most stars have a distinct moment in their life when they realized just how famous they’ve become, and for actress Julia Roberts, that moment just so happened to be in a bathroom.

The Homecoming actress was featured on The Hollywood Reporter‘s Awards Chatter podcast on Monday, December 17, when she recalled the first time she became aware of her new celebrity status, People reported.

Julia explained that she had returned to her hometown in Georgia to visit her mother and younger sister when the three of them decided to go see a movie.

“It was after the movie was over and I was in the bathroom and there was a woman in the bathroom who said, ‘Hey, girl in stall number one, were you in Mystic Pizza?‘” Julia said.

After confirming to her mysterious admirer that she was in fact a part of the movie, the woman slid something under the stall asking “will you sign this?” in hopes of going home with a piece of memorabilia to remember the chance meeting.

“Uh, not right now,” Julia remembered responding to her fan, adding that she realized at that moment that her life had changed, thinking “wait, this is different.”

Julia Roberts First Learned She Was Really Famous Inside a Bathroom Stall: 'This Is Different' https://t.co/y4R9TTpahj — People (@people) December 17, 2018

Julia Robert’s breakout film Mystic Pizza came out in 1988, and was followed up by Steel Magnolias in 1989 and Pretty Woman in 1990, both of which earned her Academy Award nominations and a solidified spot in Hollywood that has led to an illustrious 30-year career that includes her two most recent titles with the film Ben Is Back and the Amazon Prime TV series Homecoming.

And it seems that after all these years she still has the ability to make fans starstruck, People reported, even among fellow actors. Just last week Julia was a guest on The Late, Late Show with James Corden along with Aquaman star Jason Momoa, who shared a picture to his Instagram account detailing the interaction he and his mother had with the seasoned movie star.

“Took me MA to see @j_corden,” Momoa wrote in the caption of his photo with Julia. “Meet the legend @juliaroberts the momoaz geeked out a lil. Aloha j.”

Her stardom has even gone on to inspire others to get into the business, including former Suits actress and current British royal Meghan Markle. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the Duchess of Sussex revealed in a 2017 piece for Glamour Magazine that it was Julia Roberts that inspired her to pursue acting.