Twitter Wants Gretchen Rossi And Alexis Bellino To Return To ‘RHOC’ For Season 14

Could the ladies be welcomed back?

Could Gretchen Rossi and Alexis Bellino return to The Real Housewives of Orange County for Season 14? That’s what fans are hoping.

On Monday, December 17, hours before Rossi confirmed she is expecting her first child with longtime boyfriend Slade Smiley, a fan account on Twitter claimed there were swirling rumors regarding the return of Bellino, who split from husband Jim Bellino earlier this year.

“Hearing rumblings that Alexis is in talks to return to #RHOC… thoughts?” the person asked their online audience.

In response to the post, many fans suggested they would love to see the former cast member return to the show.

“I hope so I like her,” one person said.

Another said they couldn’t “f**king wait” for Bellino’s potential return.

“I hope this is true,” a third person added.

As the reactions to the possibility of a return from Bellino continued to flood in, one man suggested Bravo TV should also bring back Rossi. That way, the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 would consist of Kelly Dodd, Vicki Gunvalson, Gina Kirschenheiter, and the two returning wives.

“Yes the for need to bring back [Gretchen Rossi],” another person replied. “That show took a nose dive after she left.”

Both Gretchen Rossi and Alexis Bellino left the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County after the series’ eighth season. As fans may recall, Rossi became engaged to her current fiance, Slade Smiley, on the finale episode of Season 8.

After Gretchen Rossi and Slade Smiley confirmed they are expecting their first child, a number of people called for Bravo TV to sign Rossi up for The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14.

“Andy can we get her a new contract or whaaat?” one person asked.

“Every reason for a return to [The Real Housewives of Orange County],” another fan responded in the comments of a pregnancy post.

Rossi and Bellino have remained in close contact with a number of their former co-stars over the past several years since leaving the show but have not yet announced any firm plans to return to the show during a future season. Instead, they have seemingly been enjoying their lives off camera as Rossi celebrates the upcoming birth of her first child and Bellino adjusts to her new life as a single mom to three kids.

The Real Housewives of Orange County will return to Bravo TV sometime next year for Season 14.